Hurry! This Logitech gaming headset won't be $58 off forever

By
logitech g733 lightspeed color collection colors headset
If you’re the type of gamer who enjoys playing multiplayer titles, you’ll know just how important it is to own a solid gaming headset. This accessory is borderline vital when playing co-op, giving you the ability to communicate with team members during a firefight. And while there are numerous gaming headset deals to look through (especially as we get closer to Christmas), we wanted to give a shoutout to this awesome Logitech offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset, you’ll only pay $92. At full price, this model sells for $150. If you’re giving the G733 as a gift, you may also want to include this 8Bitdo Wireless USB Adapter to ensure your loved one will be able to use the G733 cans with any console or PC.

Why you should buy the Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset

With its 66-foot range and 29-hour battery life, the Logitech G733 is the gaming headset you’ll want to be wearing when the online warfare gets tough! The onboard PRO-G drivers do an excellent job of delivering pulse-pounding sound quality with minimal distortion. The reversible suspension headbands and dual-layer memory foam make it easy to wear these cans for even the longest play sessions.

For a little bit of personalization, Logitech’s G HUB software lets you customize the G733’s front-facing RGB lighting. You’ll even be able to apply voice filters, fooling comrades and enemies alike into thinking you’re some kind of mythic beast. Logitech was also kind enough to provide a two-year warranty (parts only). You’ll get everything you need in the box to start using these cans right away, so be prepared to jump right into the game!

Save $58 when you purchase the Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our lists of the best headphone deals and Best Buy deals, too, for even more promos and discounts.

