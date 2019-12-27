Amazon drops huge discounts on these Microsoft Surface Go and Pro 2-in-1 laptops

When Microsoft introduced to the world the kickstand-doubling, detachable keyboard design of the Surface 2-in-1 laptops a few years back, several other companies tried to copy it. And why wouldn’t they? Not only were the laptops innovative design-wise, but it’s also hard to find a nicer Windows experience than what the Surface line offers. Below are a couple of bestselling Surface laptops that are available on Amazon at massively discounted prices: The Surface Go and the Surface Pro. Save as much as $489 when you get them today.

MICROSOFT SURFACE GO – $445, was $549

The Microsoft Surface Go is the smallest and most affordable among the Microsoft Surface brethren. It may be tiny, but it’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. Combining ultra-portability, remarkable sturdiness, and the impressive Type Cover keyboard, it’s the ideal travel buddy if you don’t want to dive into the Surface Pro’s larger screen (and slightly higher price tag). Basically a 10-inch tablet/laptop hybrid, it runs with a full version of Windows 10 and has an Intel Pentium Gold processor in its heart. Since this is a relatively new device, it comes with a single USB-C port, something lacking in the older Surface Pro.

It sports an aluminum unibody that’s reminiscent of the original iPad, with rounded corners but minus the ultra-slim bezels. Despite this outdated design choice, it looks positively regal, especially since its 10-inch display is drop-dead gorgeous. With a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels, everything looks sharp (although not as sharp as the Surface Pro, of course). The Surface Go’s display is bright, maxing out at 420 nits in our tests. That’s better than most laptops, especially at this price point, and is especially important since the Surface Go is likely to be used in brightly lit spaces, or even outdoors.

Despite being sold separately, we do advise you to buy the Type Cover. This detachable keyboard doubles as a kickstand and offers a very comfortable typing experience, far better than that of the MacBook Pro, which is more expensive. However, the keyboard layout looks a little cramped, a clear compromise of its ultra-portability, so mistyping is bound to happen. But as with most keyboards, you’ll eventually get the hang of it. The touchpad also works smoothly and precisely.

Now a couple of drawbacks: Performance and battery life. The Surface Go’s Pentium 4415Y chip can handle most conventional applications like Microsoft Word or Photoshop Express just fine, but opening multiple browser tabs simultaneously made the device noticeably stutter. It also doesn’t have a lengthy battery life. During our video loop test, it was able to last just 8 hours and an even shorter three hours in our more strenuous web browsing test. The Surface Pro fared a little better.

The Microsoft Surface Go (not including the Type Cover) normally retails for $549, but right now you can get it on Amazon for a huge $104 less. Get one for $445 and what’s more, if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price down to $395.

MICROSOFT SURFACE PRO 5TH GEN – $510, was $999

The Microsoft Surface Pro is ultra-lightweight and engineered with the utmost attention to detail, like the rest of the Surface line. Its kickstand opens to 165 degrees and reliably holds up the tablet. When fully flexed, the Surface Pro feels like a solid thin slab of metal. The laptop is equipped with a single USB-A 3.0 connection and a mini DisplayPort. On the kickstand, you will find a Micro SD card reader and the patent Surface Connect port for power. There’s no USB Type-C port though, unlike the Surface Go.

Beneath its exterior, this Surface Pro is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor (it comes in other configurations at varying prices) and with the Windows 10 OS pre-installed. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Even when we were working this laptop hard by opening multiple browsers and using more than one program, it managed to keep the heat under control.

This deal does not include the Type Cover keyboard, which you can purchase separately. This vital accessory is covered with Alcantara fabric and adds a welcome splash of color to the otherwise gray Surface Pro. The detachable keyboard is backlit and provides very comfortable and responsive keystrokes. Typing requires minimal effort, and is quieter than most keyboards. Flipping the keyboard automatically turns it off and transforms the laptop into a tablet.

The LCD touchscreen offers fluid touch responsiveness and gorgeous colors and contrasts. Texts and images look razor-sharp, the colors are vibrant, and the blacks are deep. It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2,736 × 1,824 resolution (267 PPI) in a 3:2 aspect ratio. Battery life, though, is not that great, to be honest. It’s a little behind what’s offered by other convertibles. With continuous web browsing, the Surface Pro managed to last five and a half hours. It did last a respectable 10 hours in our video looping test.

For $510 instead of $999 (that’s a whopping $489 worth of savings), you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro on Amazon. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll get to an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price further, to $460.

The Microsoft Surface Go and Surface Pro look nearly identical though they differ in size. The Surface Go is more compact and, since it’s newer, comes with a USB Type-C port. Its processing power may be a little disappointing, but if it’s extreme portability you’re after you should seriously consider getting it. The Surface Pro, on the other hand, boasts larger screen real estate and a more powerful processor for just $65 more, perfect for those who need a work laptop. Get them on Amazon and save up to $489.

