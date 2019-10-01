With the upcoming release of a new Surface Pro, the rumored Surface 7, prices of Microsoft Surface Pro 6 are decreasing across our favorite online retailers. Walmart even offers a $205 discount on the reigning best 2-in-1 tablet complete with the Type Cover keyboard attachment and Surface Pen. If you have been holding back on this Windows 10 2-in-1, this Surface Pro bundle can change your mind.

Combined, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Type Cover keyboard attachment, and Surface Pen will set you back $1,095. Walmart’s 19% discount lets you get this three-piece Surface Pro set for $890. This makes it even better than the other Surface Pro deal featured in our best laptop deals post. Place your order now while this offer is available.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is the go-to option for Surface tablets. It has a beefier Intel Core i5 processor and a larger, 12.3-inch display than the Surface Go. These components also make it more suitable for handling multiple tasks with ease. Plus, the bigger Surface Pro features a better battery life that can last you through a full day of work at the office and then some.

By itself, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is already a stellar Windows 10 tablet. But it becomes a true laptop replacement when paired with the Type Cover. This signature keyboard attachment offers snappy keys plus one of the best tracking surfaces on a Windows 10 laptop. Another peripheral you can get for the Surface Pro is the Surface Pen. This best-in-class stylus lets you perform more productivity and creativity tasks through the Windows Ink feature. Normally sold separately, these must-have accessories come with the base tablet when you purchase this Surface Pro 6 bundle.

If you are set on buying a 2-in-1 today, we recommend getting the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. This workhorse of a device is supremely built, as powerful as a full laptop, and looks killer in all-black. You can even save $205 when you order the versatile Surface Pro 6 with the Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen stylus on Walmart today. We do not know how long this Surface Pro deal is live, so act now before it is gone.

