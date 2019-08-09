Deals

Amazon makes the Moto G6 even more affordable with a 42% price cut

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
best prepaid phones moto g6 hands on 16 640x427

Staying connected with a smartphone is a basic necessity but we can definitely do without the exorbitant price tag. Apple and Samsung may have taken over the high-end market with the latest release of their flagship models (iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S10), but the Moto G series is the midrange market’s gamechanger. Catch the Motorolla Moto G6 at its most affordable price yet with Amazon’s 42% price cut. This smartphone deal brings its standard list price of $240 down to $140.

Whether you’re buying a phone for your kiddo, or just finding cost-saving alternatives, Motorola’s Moto G6 is a competent budget-friendly smartphone with acceptable performance, decent power, and capable cameras. There is no doubt that the company is geared for quite the comeback.

The Moto G6 is an all-glass phone with a big Gorilla Glass 3 screen. It may not be lauded for its durability but a Moto G6 case may just be the extra layer of protection it needs. Compared to its previous generations and other phones within its class, the G6 proves to be visually appealing with relatively small bezels, a fingerprint sensor right below its screen, and a beautiful curved glass back. Its 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen flaunts a 18:9 aspect ratio along with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution that makes for vibrant picture quality with vivid colors and pleasant tones.

Since this is a Prime Exclusive phone, the Moto G6 comes with a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps and Amazon Alexa. This feature would surely come as a plus if you’re looking to score great bargains and if you’re a fan of voice control. The Moto App, on the other hand, is a related app by Motorola that permits several unique customizations.

Considering the Moto G6 runs with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and 3GB of RAM, it provides a solid performance but your patience may be tested. It may not be the best multitasker but it can handle simple games to keep your little one entertained. As for its 3,000mAh battery, the phone should last you more or less 12 hours based on our in depth-review of the G6 and its TurboPower fast-charging system is commendable as 15 minutes of being plugged gives you 6 hours of use.

Sporting a dual-sensor camera, the Moto G6 has a primary 12-megapixel lens and a secondary 5-megapixel lens with various modes to make the photo more interesting. It may not be the best out there but your kid should be able to take good pictures and share selfies with a mere click. Motorola’s Moto G6 has its highs and lows but it’s a solid bet for the price you pay. Take it home now for $100 less on Amazon.

Looking for more smartphone deals? Feel free to browse through our curated list of deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

