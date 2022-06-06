The global economy is in turmoil right now, and after a couple of years of relatively smooth sailing, even experienced investors are having a difficult time navigating the choppy waters this year. While we’re not officially in a bear market just yet, the volatility that has been shaking economies since January has left portfolios bruised and many investors unsteady about the future. Many now find themselves looking for ways to better protect their investments, as well as for golden opportunities that arise during downturns like this. If that sounds like your situation and you’re currently feeling rudderless, then Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor might be the only tool you need to find your way in this stock market. There’s also a 60% new member discount available if you sign up now. Here’s what you need to know.

Market volatility can be scary, especially to those who are relative newcomers to trading and investing. It’s no secret that the popularity retail investing has exploded in recent years, fueled in no small part by speculative frenzies such as the recent bull market in cryptocurrency and the GameStop short squeeze as well as by the sheer number of investment apps and online platforms that have made it easier than ever for average folks to trade stocks, options, futures, and more right from their laptops and smartphones.

But you don’t need years of market experience to know that investing carries risk even in the best of times. After years of stocks being pumped by the fed injecting liquidity into the market, recent tapering, inflation, and rate hikes have re-introduced levels of volatility that haven’t been seen since the COVID-19 pandemic sent indices reeling in early 2020. Everybody, not only inexperienced investors, is feeling the pain right now, but smooth seas don’t make good sailors. That said, we could all use some help navigating the market, and the Motley Fool Stock Advisor is an excellent guide.

Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor is a beginner-friendly subscription that delivers expert stock picks and market research to your inbox every month. New subscribers also get access to the Motley’s Fool’s basket of “Start Stocks,” which is a great way to dip your toes into equities if you’re totally new to the whole investing thing (or to bolster your existing portfolio). The Stock Advisor is built upon the Motley Fool Investing Philosophy, which is a proven winner: Since the Stock Advisor launched two decades ago, its recommendations have out-performed the S&P 500 by more than 300%.

Having a tool like Stock Advisor in your back pocket can also help you avoid bear market pitfalls. It’s easy for investors, particularly those who don’t have a lot of time in the market, to fall into bad habits and behaviors. Some common mistakes include fear-induced panic selling, impulsively “buying the dip” in the assumption that a certain asset will inevitably rebound (only to discover the hard way that what might seem cheap can always become cheaper), over-allocating into positions that don’t do well in high-volatility environments, and not diversifying your holdings to account for ever-shifting global economic conditions. The Motley Fool Stock Advisor can guide you away from these impulsive mistakes by providing more long-term insight and a birds-eye macro view of the market, while also helping you re-assess your overall investing philosophy on how to manage your portfolio — and that includes how you think about your liquid cash stockpile, which is indeed a position even if most investors don’t typically consider it as such.

Another way that the Motley Fool Stock Advisor can help you on your investment journey is by highlighting opportunities that arise in conditions like these. Market downturns, while bearish for many assets such as indices and basket ETFs, can be bullish for others. Finding and taking advantage of these opportunities is no small task, but the pros at the Motley Fool have you covered. Every month, you’ll receive the Stock Advisor newsletter which includes two expert stock picks along with the theses behind these picks. Stock Advisor also provides regular updates and tips that include ten “Best Buys Now” each month.

Whatever your investment experience may be, The Motley Fool Stock Advisor is an indispensable tool to help you navigate the market in any conditions (and especially now, with the global economy in turmoil and the future uncertain). More good news is that it’s quite cheap: Normally, a Stock Advisor subscription would cost you $199 per year, but if you sign up here, new members can get your first year for just $80. You also get a 30-day membership-fee-back guarantee, giving you a month to decide if the Stock Advisor is right for your goals.

