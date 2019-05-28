Share

In the market for a solid smartwatch that works with either the iPhone or any Android phone? Now you can snag one for yourself, as Newegg is offering a special sale on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatchthat will save you 42% off listed price.

Normally $300, a hefty $125 discount brings the price down to just $175. For almost half the price, you’re getting a smartwatch with superb quality, dependable battery life, and chic design. Amazon has it for a price of $219 for Memorial Day weekend but it’s currently back up to $225. The best bang for your buck is this sweet Newegg deal right now.

The Gear S3 is well ahead of most Wear tech products in terms of design and build. It boasts a sporty, bulky, and masculine look, and it comes with a rugged silicone strap that’s comfortable and easy to slip on. It’s larger than the Gear S2 Classic, though, and may look massive on smaller wrists.

Samsung uses Gorilla Glass SR+ on the Gear S3, a new glass variant from Corning that is claimed to be more damage-resistant. The watch is made of stainless steel and carries an IP68 waterproof rating, meaning you can take it in up to 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes. It boasts a similar Super AMOLED screen and 360 x 360-pixel resolution to the Gear S2, offering just the same brightness, deep blacks, and vibrant colors.

The rotating bezel is one of the most innovative features of the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Bluetooth smartwatch. It lets you scroll easily through anything on the interface, although you must be precise, as it is easy to overshoot and jump ahead. The bezel may not be “hands-free” friendly, but S Voice, Samsung’s voice search service, pretty much makes up for it. It allows you to set reminders and alarms, send messages, open apps, make calls, and more.

Gear S3 runs super-smooth, thanks to its proprietary software known as Tizen. It’s compatible with some Android apps, but you’re stuck with Tizen apps for the most part. You can download these on the Gear app, although the platform still lacks decent options. For notifications, it’s safe to say that the experience may be different depending on the phone you’re using.

In case you need more reasons to take advantage of Newegg’s $125 price cut on the Samsung Gear s3. Other notable features packed into the device: 4GB internal storage (big enough to download songs), Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, Samsung Pay support, and a 380mAh battery (which Samsung claims can run up to four days on a single charge). Hurry because this offer lasts until June 14 only.

