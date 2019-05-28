Digital Trends
Deals

Newegg drops price of on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch by 42%

Erryc Sayo
By
apple watch samsung gear s3 frontier deal featured

In the market for a solid smartwatch that works with either the iPhone or any Android phone? Now you can snag one for yourself, as Newegg is offering a special sale on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatchthat will save you 42% off listed price.

Normally $300, a hefty $125 discount brings the price down to just $175. For almost half the price, you’re getting a smartwatch with superb quality, dependable battery life, and chic design. Amazon has it for a price of $219 for Memorial Day weekend but it’s currently back up to $225. The best bang for your buck is this sweet Newegg deal right now.

The Gear S3 is well ahead of most Wear tech products in terms of design and build. It boasts a sporty, bulky, and masculine look, and it comes with a rugged silicone strap that’s comfortable and easy to slip on. It’s larger than the Gear S2 Classic, though, and may look massive on smaller wrists.

Samsung uses Gorilla Glass SR+ on the Gear S3, a new glass variant from Corning that is claimed to be more damage-resistant. The watch is made of stainless steel and carries an IP68 waterproof rating, meaning you can take it in up to 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes. It boasts a similar Super AMOLED screen and 360 x 360-pixel resolution to the Gear S2, offering just the same brightness, deep blacks, and vibrant colors.

The rotating bezel is one of the most innovative features of the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Bluetooth smartwatch. It lets you scroll easily through anything on the interface, although you must be precise, as it is easy to overshoot and jump ahead. The bezel may not be “hands-free” friendly, but S Voice, Samsung’s voice search service, pretty much makes up for it. It allows you to set reminders and alarms, send messages, open apps, make calls, and more.

Gear S3 runs super-smooth, thanks to its proprietary software known as Tizen. It’s compatible with some Android apps, but you’re stuck with Tizen apps for the most part. You can download these on the Gear app, although the platform still lacks decent options. For notifications, it’s safe to say that the experience may be different depending on the phone you’re using.

In case you need more reasons to take advantage of Newegg’s $125 price cut on the Samsung Gear s3. Other notable features packed into the device: 4GB internal storage (big enough to download songs), Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, Samsung Pay support, and a 380mAh battery (which Samsung claims can run up to four days on a single charge). Hurry because this offer lasts until June 14 only.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Prime Day deals and more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
amazon slashes price on instant pot duo plus60 for this memorial day sale plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable pressur
Smart Home

Amazon slices the price on Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 for this Memorial Day sale

Amazon dropped the price on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6-quart, 9-in-1 multi-use cooker for this year's Memorial Day Sale. The right size for 4-to-6 people, the 6-quart DUO Plus 60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Xbox One X games and accessories for Memorial Day

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you're just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best presidents day vacuum deals shark ion rv750
Deals

Roomba and Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaners get big price cuts for Memorial Day

Your Memorial Day BBQ is all planned out, but what about the post-party cleanup? If you act quickly enough you might be able to get some robot help in time for the cleanup thanks to a few good sales on robot vacuums this weekend.
Posted By Ed Oswald
sony soundbar memorial day sales sound bar
Deals

Sony soundbar systems get huge discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Without a decent soundbar to back up your smart TV, you could easily end up with pretty underwhelming television experience. With so many Memorial Day sales going on right now, it's a great time to pick up a Sony soundbar.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart deals

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Dell drops huge savings on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops for Memorial Day

We've seen a lot of different Memorial Day sales come down the pipeline this week, but some of the best so far have been from Dell. With big discounts on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Nintendo Switch deals

The Walmart Memorial Day sale is in full swing. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple watch samsung gear s3 frontier deal featured
Deals

Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches get hefty price cuts for Memorial Day

Smartwatches can get pretty expensive, but if you've been waiting for a decent discount to pick one up, Amazon is offering some great deals during its Memorial Day sale. Garmin and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches are on sale now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller memorial day sale wirelss
Deals

PS4 Dualshock 4 wireless controllers get Memorial Day price cuts from Walmart

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Touchscreen in laptop mode— Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is $420 off for Memorial Day

If you love ThinkPads and want a 2-in-1 laptop, then the X1 Yoga is the one for you. The second-gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga is on sale for a particularly juicy discount of $420 right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
xbox one s all-digital edition
Buying Guides

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi whole home mesh ready wifi router 1
Computing

Amazon deals on Netgear Wi-Fi routers cut prices by up to $100 today only

Without consistent Wi-Fi signals throughout your smart home, your internet service speed doesn't matter. If you need better Wi-Fi coverage, Amazon has excellent discounts on Netgear Wi-Fi routers as today's Deals of the Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome
Deals

Amazon drops deep discount on multifunctional Brother wireless laser printer

Are you looking for a compact all-in-one wireless laser printer? Amazon has slashed the DCP-L2550DW wireless laser printer and copier by the Brother Company by 20%. Fast and reliable, this multifunction office necessity gets the job done.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
amazon fire tv devices sale featured
Deals

Early Prime Day Deal: Amazon slashes the price on these Fire TV devices and more

Looking to cut the cord? You're in luck — Amazon has slashed the prices of the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Toshiba Fire TV Edition to their lowest costs ever.
Posted By Josh Levenson