This Ninja Foodi XL pressure cooker is down to $99 — SAVE $150!

If you’re looking for great Ninja Foodi deals in the run up to Christmas, we’ve found an amazing one. At Walmart right now, you can buy a Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 for just $99 saving you $150 off the usual price. A truly versatile kitchen appliance, you’ll wonder how you lived without it thanks to its varied features including a pressure cooking facility and air frying too. Even better, if you order by December 20, you’ll get the 12-in-1 device in time for Christmas. Order now so you don’t miss out.

Full of features that wouldn’t look out of place amongst the best pressure cookers, the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 offers a vast array of different ways to cook. As the name suggests, it has 12 functions. That includes pressure cooking, air crisping, sautéing, steaming, slow cooking, yogurt making, sous vide, warming, baking or roasting, along with broiling, dehydrating and reheating functions. However you plan on cooking your next meal, the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 pressure cooker knows how to do it. Once you buy it, you’ll rarely need to go anywhere near your regular oven or stove. It can easily replace pretty much everything in your kitchen thanks to how easy it is to use.

With an extra large capacity, the pressure cooker is also ideal fro larger households. It has an quart capacity so there’s enough room here to hold a seven pound chicken with a cook and crisp basket that can hold up to four pounds of French fries or your other favorite fried foods. Pressure cooking means you can cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods while air frying uses up to 75% less fat so it’s a win-win situation here. It’s even possible to cook a seven pound chicken in less than an hour with this pressure cooker.

Ordinarily priced at $249, the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 pressure cooker is down to just $99 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buy it before December 20 and you’ll even get it in time for Christmas. Whether you’re looking to treat a loved one to a new kitchen gadget, or you’re keen to snag one for yourself, buy it now so you don’t miss out.

