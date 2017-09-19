Take $60 off the sleek, dressy Nokia Steel activity-tracking smartwatch

Withings has established itself in recent years as one of the best makers of health and fitness tech, and Nokia is now taking over the helm of the company following a recent buyout. As a result, the Withings Activite Steel, among the most attractive activity-tracking smartwatches on the market, is now the newly named Nokia Steel, but worry not – despite the branding change, this is the same excellent wearable and you can now score a new one for just $70 with a limited-time Amazon coupon.

The Nokia Steel still boasts all the same great features as the Withings Activite, with all of the tracking metrics you need (minus a heart rate sensor). The smartwatch monitors your walking, running, swimming, and more, and does it all automatically for as long as you’re wearing it. The Steel also tracks your sleep quality, measuring things like duration, interruptions, and sleep cycles, and can even use a gentle vibrating alarm to wake you at the best time so you’re not getting up groggy and under-rested.

The watch wirelessly syncs with your smartphone to upload your health metrics to the Health Mate companion app. This gives you a bigger picture of your long-term activity and makes it easy to track your progress and set goals. The app also provides insights and customized coaching to help you progress toward your goals.

Many smartwatches and fitness trackers, including our own favorites, do not boast very subtle designs: bulky faces, large rubber straps, chunky housings, and other design features that, while perfectly functional, are not the most style-conscious. By comparison, the Nokia Steel is a sleek and classy wearable with a dress watch-like appearance, making it ideal for aesthetically minded users who don’t believe that form needs to be traded for function. The Steel’s face is simple and refined, with hour and minute hands as well as a single subdial that indicates your daily progress – the opposite of a cluttered, overly busy watch face with a smattering of complications you’ll never use.

The Nokia Steel has a list price of $130, but is currently on sale on Amazon for just $100. For a limited time, however, you can take another $30 off with a coupon – no code needed, simply redeem it on the Amazon product page – and snag a new Steel activity-tracking smartwatch for just $70. This gives you a combined discount of $60.

