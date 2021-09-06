NordVPN has the best VPN deal you can shop this Labor Day

If you’ve been considering beefing up your internet security but don’t know where to start, or you’re waiting for the right deal, today is your lucky day. The Labor Day sales aren’t stopping at mattresses and computers, and NordVPN is jumping on the deals train. Today you can get two years of NordVPN security for only $99. That’s an incredible $225 off the usual price of $323. The one-year plan is super cheap, too. Snag one of these great VPN deals soon because Labor Day is almost over.

NordVPN 2-year plan — $99

If you’ve gotten this far, you probably know what a VPN is, but let’s do a little recap. Virtual Private Networks are software that let you mask the location of your computer by routing it through servers around the world. Some of the most common uses for VPNs are protecting your private info when using public Wi-Fi, hiding your location from spying eyes, or simply changing your location to England so you can watch more British sitcoms on Netflix. VPNs are a good idea for everyone, regardless of your perceived threat level. Identity thieves and hackers don’t discriminate.

A lot of people worry that routing their connection through various servers will slow them down. NordVPN prides itself on being the fastest VPN out there. So while it’s true that you can’t reach the same speeds as a direct connection, with NordVPN you’ll still be able to stream movies and download files without a noticeable drop in speed. You’ll have uninterrupted streaming with little to no buffering.

NordVPN 1-year plan — $59

One year of NordVPN is just under $59. So if you’re not ready to jump for the full two years, you can test the service out for just one. Of course, with two years costing only $99, you can basically get a second year for only $40. Both of these deals will let you disguise your IP address on a phone or computer, up to six devices in total. Get one year of VPN protection when you click the button below.

More VPN deals

There are other VPNs out there, and we’ve tracked the best deals on all of them. Check out the list below for some of the best options that will save you a chunk of change.

