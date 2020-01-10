Walmart drops massive office chair deals that reach up to 72% off

Those who work typical 9-to-5 office jobs know that sitting all day can take a toll on the body, especially the neck and lower back. Some research has even made comparisons on the degree of harm to our bodies from sitting to dangerous habits like smoking. While sitting may not be as bad as inhaling carcinogens, our bodies and backs are probably not made to endure long hours of sitting at a desk. If you’re going to sit for close to 40 hours a week, make sure that your office chair offers maximum support and comfort. Whether you’re looking for design, ergonomics, simplicity, or all of the above, we’ve rounded up some office chairs that will have you feeling well supported during the workday. All these models are currently discounted on Walmart, reaching up to a whopping 72% off their retail prices.

Modern Home Zuna Mid-Back Office Chair — $70 (72% off)

Anyone who is in the market for a high-quality mid-back office chair but is on a budget will find love with the Zuna. This model flaunts a sleek, modern profile set on a durable steel base with solid caster wheels for easy maneuvering. It also comes with a Class 3 gas lift and butterfly mechanism for raising and lowering the chair by up to 4 inches, allowing you to select your desired angle and position when working. The chair has a weight capacity of up to 250 pounds.

The Zuna is outfitted with a soft cushioned seat top to keep you cozy for a full day of sitting, complete with nylon armrests for added support and convenience. An airy mesh backrest also adds to overall comfort, providing users with breathability to keep cool throughout the day.

This Modern Home exclusive-design chair is available in different colors — ranging from polished black and gray to vibrant pink, red, lime, and aqua — and all are discounted by a massive 72% off. Order one today for home or office use for only $70 instead of the usual $250 when you order on Walmart.

Superjoe Executive Leather Reclining Office Chair — $100 (50% off)

This Superjoe office chair ticks all the boxes in terms of style, durability, and comfort. It’s set on a heavy-duty five-star base that ensures stability, and also sports durable wheels for easy motion and transport. The entire seat frame is padded and covered with easy-to-clean premium leather, complete with an adjustable padded headrest, cushioned armrests, and back pillow for ergonomic support. There’s even a retractable hidden footpad for the ultimate in relaxation.

What makes this chair special is its adjustment functionality, which allows you to select the angle or position you want depending on your activity. The entire seat can swivel a full 360 degrees, while the seat height can be adjusted up to 3 inches. The backrest can also be reclined and locked from 90 to 150 degrees, making it perfect for work, reading, watching a movie, or simply lounging.

From head to toe, this Superjoe executive office chair has got you covered. Don’t pass up the chance to score this luxurious-looking piece of furniture for only $100 on Walmart, or 50% off the retail price.

Serta Fabric High-Back Manager Office Chair — $81 (18% off)

Stay cozy at your desk with this Serta office chair. Crafted from commercial-grade components, this unit can support up to 300 pounds. Its heavy-duty, rolling caster wheels move smoothly on multiple surfaces, providing you with easy mobility around your work space. You’ll also be able to customize your comfort, thanks to the tension and tilt controls and pneumatic gas lift for adjusting seat height.

This Serta office chair is double layered with body pillows in the backrest, allowing for improved back cradle and posture. The waterfall seat edge is also designed to help lessen the pressure on the back of your legs, resulting in increased circulation, reduced fatigue, and improvement in work focus. The armrests are padded and adjustable for your further convenience.

From form to function, you can never go wrong with the Serta manager office chair. The gray and black variants are currently up for grabs at a discounted price of $81 on Walmart. Order today while the deal is live.

