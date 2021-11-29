Of all the Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals out there, our favorite is over at Amazon, where the retail giant has marked the Apple Watch SE down to $220, which is a Cyber Monday savings of $59 off its regular price of $279. Fitness buffs will be pleased to hear that included with the purchase of the Apple Watch SE is a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+, a fitness service that provides world-class workouts, among other great features. Throw in free shipping from Amazon, and we think this makes for one of the best Cyber Monday deals available, and you’ll need to act quickly to get in on it.

Apple has long been known for making high-end, premium computing devices, but with the introduction of the SE lineup with the iPhone SE several years ago, it began to offer products at a more affordable and practical price point. The SE line of products was intended to reach a broader audience of mobile device users, bringing Apple’s beautiful designs and feature-packed software to people who weren’t necessarily looking for some of the luxuries that often drive up the cost of Apple devices.

The Apple Watch SE is true to that vision, coming in at only $220 with this Cyber Monday deal. And despite the modest price of the Apple Watch SE, it’s packed with many of the great features that attract people to the Apple name. The Apple Watch SE features a gorgeous design, an expansive Retina display, the latest Watch OS operating software, health and fitness tracking, and connectivity across Apple devices, including the ability to sync with an iPhone to control phone calls, texts, music, and other content.

Health and fitness features are a great reason to purchase the Apple Watch SE. It’s able to track your daily activity, and is even able to track workouts such as tai chi, Pilates, running, yoga, swimming, and more. It’s a great device for the fitness enthusiast in your family, and holds its own against other smartwatches, including the Fitbit Versa 3, which you can read about in our Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE showdown. Other health and fitness features include sleep tracking, a built-in compass for those long-distance hikes, and a heart rate monitor with irregular heart rhythm notifications.

If you feel like there may be a better Apple Watch for you, we highly recommend you read through our guide on what is the newest Apple Watch, and if you’re looking for a comparison of the Apple Watch budget models, read our Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3 comparison. But the Apple Watch SE is rich with most of the features that come with the higher-end Apple Watch models, most specifically, Apple’s legendary design, the simplicity of Apple’s software, and connectivity with other Apple devices that integrates the Apple Watch SE right into the Apple ecosystem for use with iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Fitness+.

If you’re looking for a new smart watch this holiday season, this Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday deal is the one made just for you. Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Watch SE all the way down to $220, a discount of $59 from its regular price of $279. You also get three months of Apple Fitness+, and free shipping from Amazon. Pounce quickly on this Cyber Monday deal, as it isn’t likely to last long at all.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations