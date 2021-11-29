Cyber Monday brings a flurry of discounts on electronics and is, therefore, one of the best times to buy products that you have been wanting to buy all year. Our curation of the best Cyber Monday deals already has more than 200 amazing deals on products starting for as low as $25. One of the hottest categories getting the highest discounts today during Cyber Monday is smartphones.

In this article, we list four of the most tempting Cyber Monday phone deals on some of the most popular phones of this year, including the Google Pixel 6, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with discounts going up to $200 alongside other perks in the form of free accessories. If you are looking for some great discounts, read below to find out where and why you should put your money this Cyber Monday.

Google Pixel 6 — $500, was $600

Why Buy:

Unbeatable camera AI features

Google’s in-house Tensor processor for on-device AI features like speech recognition

Five years of updates

Titan M2 chip for security

The Google Pixel 6 marks a new era of mobile computing, with the company’s Tensor chip specially designed to power artificial intelligence (A.I.) features on the go without any data being transmitted to cloud servers. The Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, is known for great cameras and this year, Google brings a set of modern camera sensors to pair with the advancement in computational photography. Along with photography, the Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip also improves videography on the smartphone, with special emphasis on HDR during video recording. Apart from camera features, the smartphone is also capable of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) that is used to actively translate text within various apps including Google Messages, Recorder, and Live Caption.

Although the Pixel 6 gets one less rear camera sensor than its Pro sibling, it gets the same magical photo editing features such as Face Unblur to sharpen faces in shaky images, Magic Eraser to remove unwanted photobombers, and better aptitude while calibrating the natural skin tones of people. At $499, the Google Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal is an absolute steal for anyone who wants flagship-level photography and processing capabilities without investing a fortune in a smartphone. In addition, Pixel 6 also gets many exclusive features, alongside the fastest Android updates that put it a step ahead of other phones running Android 12.

Buy Now

OnePlus 9 Pro (256GB) — $900, was $1,070

Why Buy:

Rich and vibrant display

Superfast performance

Bloat-free interface with many productivity features

Superfast charging

OnePlus has been on a phenomenal journey, from making affordable flagship killers to competing head-on with heavyweights such as the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But OnePlus’s flagship-level pricing comes because of the major advancements brought to the company’s high-end series over the years. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a gorgeous and high-end 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which implies that anything that you watch on this display will have great contrast and HDR, as well as incredible fluidity. Internally, the combination of Qualcomm 888 and up to 12GB RAM means the phone never slows down, regardless of what you throw at it, as we saw in our OnePlus 9 Pro review. One of the major advancements that the OnePlus 9 Pro brings over any older OnePlus phone is in the cameras that use Hasselblad’s color science for richer and more color-accurate images than ever.

In terms of software, too, OnePlus’s OxygenOS is one of the most beloved Android-based user interfaces for its abundance of features that complement your abilities without distracting you with anything that is unwanted. For those who are always on the move, the OnePlus 9 Pro gets support for superfast wired and wireless charging. With $170 slashed off its usual price, the 256GB OnePlus 9 Pro becomes even more charming.

Buy Now

Apple iPhone 13 Pro — $900, was $1,000

Why Buy:

Phenomenal cameras

Great display

Long battery life

Unbeatable software support

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is undoubtedly the fastest phone of this year with its A15 Bionic chip. Along with the fast processor, Apple also brings an upgraded OLED panel to the iPhone 13 Pro with fantastic colors and contrast, as well as support for smoother scrolling thanks to the ProMotion technology that upgrades the refresh rate to 120Hz. The iPhone 13 Pro also gets incredible new camera features, including much larger sensors that capture more light than before, along with remarkably natural colors. Besides fascinating wide and ultrawide images, our iPhone 13 Pro review also highlights the great macro capabilities of the smartphone. In addition to great cameras, the smaller display than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, although equally bright and vivid, allows for much better battery life.

Then again, iOS is unbeatable when it comes to generational upgrades. So, if you plan to continue using the same phone for the next five years, Apple should have you covered with consistent software updates. Down to just $899, the iPhone 13 Pro is not only one of the most feature-rich phones, but an incredible value for anyone who is already familiar with the Apple ecosystem.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,600, was $1,800

Why buy:

Highly durable foldable screen

S Pen support

Multiple cameras, including an under-display selfie camera

Up to 512GB of inbuilt storage

Since its first generation, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been a pinnacle of technology. With its third generation, the Galaxy Z Fold series has reached new heights with features such as a foldable glass-reinforced display, a completely concealed under-display selfie camera, and S Pen support. All these features combined make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the ultimate productivity device. Besides all the amazing display tech, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Snapdragon 888 in the US, making it a great performance-oriented phone. There’s up to 512GB on offer along. Lastly, it has a great set of cameras, especially for selfie enthusiasts who can choose among the under-display camera under the flexible screen, the selfie camera on the cover screen, and the rear cameras. With a $200 discount, which brings the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 down to $1600, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should attract more pro-users and enthusiasts who want to dabble with cutting-edge technology.

Along with the discount, Samsung is also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 worth $150.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations