Philips Hue starter kits just got discounts for Black Friday

Shoppers can get a lot of home improvement ideas just by browsing Black Friday deals, and here’s one of the best — starter kits for the Philips Hue smart light system. You can transform your home with just one tap using these smart devices, which you can buy with discounts from this year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals. It’s highly recommended that you hurry with your purchases though, because these cheap prices may not last long.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs (3-Pack) — $90, was $135

With this three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs, you’ll be able to add color to any room in your home. The bulbs are dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, with your choice of warm to cool white light, or anywhere within 16 million colors. You’ll be able to connect your smartphone to the smart bulbs through Bluetooth, with an app that will let you choose between preset light recipes. Philips Hue and Spotify have also teamed up for lighting and music integration that will add a visual component to your favorite tracks.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Starter Kit – Multicolor — $130, was $170

For more control over your Philips Hue smart light bulb system, this starter kit adds the Hue Bridge, which unlocks additional features while linking the three bulbs included in the package to the Hue app on your smartphone. You’ll be able to access scheduling routines and timers for the smart lighting system, and you’ll even be able to use voice commands when setting them. There’s also a dimmer switch in the starter kit for another way of controlling the lights without having to open your smartphone.

