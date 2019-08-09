Share

Upgrading your lighting is a simple way to improve your home. If you want to bring a splash of color and automation into your home, this three-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit with Light Switch is the perfect smart home buy. Get this vibrant version of our pick for best smart bulb kit in 2019 at a discounted price of $150 from Best Buy today.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit with Light Switch usually sells for $190. Save $40 when you purchase this smart lighting bundle from Best Buy today. While you are at it, check out other devices that work well with Amazon Alexa.

Each Philips Hue system revolves around the Hue Bridge. It is our choice for the best LED smart home ecosystem mainly because you can pair it with up to 50 bulbs. This hub also integrates with Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod, allowing you to easily control all your smart bulbs with just your voice.

Enjoy limitless possibilities when you pair your Philips Hue smart lighting hub with the brand’s multicolor LED bulbs. Its more than 16 million colors open a whole world of customization. Explore the app’s lighting controls to come up with personalized scenes and ambiance for any situation. You can even synchronize your lights to games, TV, and music through the app for immersive effects.

The three-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit also comes with a dimmer switch. Start your setup by replacing an existing light switch with the one that you will find in the box. Then, screw the included colored LED bulbs into the sockets controlled by your new switch. Next, plug the Hue Bridge and connect it to your router with an Ethernet cable. Finish the process by pressing the hub’s button to pair with your smart bulbs.

Pay only $150 instead of its usual $190 when you purchase the three-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit with Light Switch on Best Buy today. Hurry and order now while this deal is live.

