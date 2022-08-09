Awesome dorm-sized 4K TVs are insanely cheap at Best Buy right now

For college students, heading back to school means heading back to dorms. Setting your dorm up right helps kickstart your school year, which is why we’re bringing you these awesome 4K TV deals from Best Buy that are perfectly sized to fit in your dorm room. These Best Buy TV deals make it affordable to turn your dorm into a home theater, so check them out now before they’re gone.

Pioneer 50″ Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $200, was $420

This 50-inch television from Pioneer has the power to take your dorm room to the next level. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’re not going to feel like you’re watching movies and television shows in a dorm room; it will truly feel like an ultra-luxe home theater. It features High Dynamic Range, or HDR, and Dolby Vision, which bring you a wider range of color and a sharper contrast with a more precise color palette.

Pioneer thought of everything because you can use your voice to watch live TV, open different apps, search for movies and TV shows, play music, and control all of your compatible smart home devices thanks to Alexa, which is fully integrated into your TV. With Fire TV built-in, you can watch over one million movies and TV shows, and you’ll have access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills from Amazon. This TV is wall mountable and comes with Apple Airplay, so stream content right from your Apple devices, too.

If you’re worried about the volume bothering your roommates while they study, check out some of the best headphones available right now and use them with your new TV. Add one to your card right now to get a free Amazon Echo Dot included with your purchase. At this price, it’s nearly a steal.

Insignia 50″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $240, was $400

You know times have changed when back-to-school sales mean big savings on TVs, but if that’s where the future is headed, then we’re all in. The Insignia 50-inch TV means an instant level up of your dorm room, because you’ll be enjoying all of your favorite movies and shows in HDR10, meaning you’ll be viewing your current content at four times the resolution of Full HD. In addition to the sharp contrast and wide range of colors you’ll experience thanks to this TV’s High Dynamic Range, premium DTS Studio Sound will totally redefine how you listen to your content. You’ll experience realistic and immersive audio, because Insignia’s two-speaker playback expands your perception of space and improves your ambiance. This is definitely not your ordinary dorm room television.

Insignia’s 50-inch TV can be wall mounted, so it will take up as little space as possible in your already small dorm room. Best of all, it was made with sustainability in mind. The packaging was designed with paper that was sustainably sourced, and is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which ensures that packaging comes from forests that have been managed responsibly. Upgrading your dorm while taking the planet into consideration has truly never been easier.

Editors' Recommendations