Pre-ordering games can be hit or miss depending on what’s included. You may or may not find some great freebies included alongside the latest game deals. Although, it’s always best to see physical items as part of the package, because then you get your hands on something tangible, as opposed to digital items or in-game skins.

That’s precisely what you get with a pre-order of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl double pack for Nintendo Switch. Not only does the $120 set include both games, but also an exclusive pen collection featuring the three partner Pokemon — Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. They’re all themed appropriately and look great! A double pack pre-order also includes free delivery and will arrive on or around release day. You have from September 9 up until September 15 to score the pre-order bonus, so get in there if you want them!

If you didn’t already know, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are reimagined versions of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, only this time they’re playable on Nintendo Switch! The two separate but related games take place in the Sinnoh region, with players setting off to become the Champion of the local Pokemon League. You’ll have the option to choose one of the three starter Pokemon, including Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup. They’re all super adorable!

Exclusive Pokemon for each title also exist. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond players will encounter the Legendary Pokemon Dialga, while Shining Pearl players will encounter Palkia. The double pack includes both games in one set, so you don’t have to chase down the copies. However, they are available separately if you don’t want them both or if you want a cheaper option!

From now until September 15, when you pre-order the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl double pack from Walmart you’ll get an exclusive pen set. There are three pens, one for each of the starter Pokemon. You can display them proudly in your game room, by your console, or just use them like regular pens — whatever floats your ink! The pre-order is available for $120 with free delivery and arrival on or close to the release date. Act soon if you want the exclusive pens!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations