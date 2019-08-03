Share

Print photos straight from your Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, or iPhone 7 with the Prynt Classic photo printer case. This awesome Kickstarter product is now available on sale just in time for back-to-school season. Get it for only $60 from Amazon today.

In our collection of the best portable photo printers for 2019, none can turn your smartphone into an actual handheld instant camera. Only the innovative Prynt Classic works with the revolutionary Apple iPhone 6 to bring memories into life. Save $40 on this usually $100 photo printer smartphone case when you order from Amazon today.

The Prynt Classic case gives your Apple iPhone a real point-and-shoot feel with its handgrip and trigger button. Just slide your phone into the photo printer case to connect – no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi necessary. Snap a photo and wait for 30 seconds to print out physical keepsakes you can actually share in real life.

Photos taken with the Prynt Classic case are printed on long-lasting 2 x 3-inch Zink photo paper. This gives you high-resolution pictures that are fade- and tear-resistant. Plus, each photo can be turned into a sticker by simply peeling the back. Display your memories however you want – framed or on your walls and gadgets.

What is better than instant photos? Moving photos. The Prynt Classic combines augmented reality with every retro-style picture it prints, magically bringing them to life – Harry Potter style. Prynt’s camera app achieves this effect by recording a video of the moments before you snap a photo. View the result by pointing your iPhone’s camera to the hard copy while it is in the Prynt case. Then, tap the play button that will appear and wait for your friends’ eyes to light up.

Make instant memories with newfound college friends using the Prynt Classic photo printer case for Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 7. Pay only $60 instead of its usual $100 when you buy yours from Amazon today. Hurry and place your order now while stock is on hand.

