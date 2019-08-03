Deals

Amazon snaps 40% off this photo printer for your Apple iPhone

Drake Hawkins
By
prynt classic photo printer case deal black

Print photos straight from your Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, or iPhone 7 with the Prynt Classic photo printer case. This awesome Kickstarter product is now available on sale just in time for back-to-school season. Get it for only $60 from Amazon today.

In our collection of the best portable photo printers for 2019, none can turn your smartphone into an actual handheld instant camera. Only the innovative Prynt Classic works with the revolutionary Apple iPhone 6 to bring memories into life. Save $40 on this usually $100 photo printer smartphone case when you order from Amazon today.

The Prynt Classic case gives your Apple iPhone a real point-and-shoot feel with its handgrip and trigger button. Just slide your phone into the photo printer case to connect – no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi necessary. Snap a photo and wait for 30 seconds to print out physical keepsakes you can actually share in real life.

Photos taken with the Prynt Classic case are printed on long-lasting 2 x 3-inch Zink photo paper. This gives you high-resolution pictures that are fade- and tear-resistant. Plus, each photo can be turned into a sticker by simply peeling the back. Display your memories however you want – framed or on your walls and gadgets.

What is better than instant photos? Moving photos. The Prynt Classic combines augmented reality with every retro-style picture it prints, magically bringing them to life – Harry Potter style. Prynt’s camera app achieves this effect by recording a video of the moments before you snap a photo. View the result by pointing your iPhone’s camera to the hard copy while it is in the Prynt case. Then, tap the play button that will appear and wait for your friends’ eyes to light up.

Make instant memories with newfound college friends using the Prynt Classic photo printer case for Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 7. Pay only $60 instead of its usual $100 when you buy yours from Amazon today. Hurry and place your order now while stock is on hand.

Looking to save on the Apple iPad, MacBook, Canon wireless printer, and other back-to-school essentials? Visit our curated deals page for discounts on premium tech for college.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019
Up Next

HP Envy 13 vs. Asus ZenBook 13 UX333
how does wireless charging work mophie iphone 8 lifestyle press
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 42% off Mophie wireless chargers for Qi-enabled smartphones

Qi technology in smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. Maximize your phone's convenience with a Mophie wireless charger. Get up to 42 percent off if you order from Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit
Deals

Amazon drops huge 76% discount on Sengled smart bulb with built-in JBL speaker

Set the mood in any room with the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker. Order the starter kit from Amazon today at up to 76% off. You can also get each additional satellite bulbs at 71% less.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
canon wireless all in one printers amazon deal ts8120
Deals

These Canon wireless all-in-one printers get massive price cuts on Amazon

Wireless printers provide the convenience of printing directly from handheld devices, saving you from the hassle and potential hazards that come with cables. Check out these Canon wireless printers that are on sale on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
hp sprocket 2in1 photo printer deal
Deals

Best Buy snaps $60 off the HP Sprocket so you can print pictures from your phone

Make instant memories with new-found friends with the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer. Order yours from Best Buy at the discounted price of $100 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
irobot roomba 890 amazon deal
Deals

Dealing with pet hair? Get the iRobot Roomba 890 for only $400 on Amazon

From hairy dust bunnies under the chairs to matted tufts of fur on the carpet, you can count on the iRobot Roomba 890 to help clean up after your furry family members. You can score it today on Amazon for only $400.
Posted By Erica Katherina
bang olufsen beoplay a1 bluetooth speaker amazon deal portable
Deals

Listen to music in style with Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker

Bang & Olufsen is best known for its high-end audio equipment and has recently been killing it with affordable consumer audio products, like the Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker. Get one for $190.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
ninja instant multicooker amazon deal 6 quart
Deals

Cook fast and easy with the Ninja Instant multicooker, now only $70 on Amazon

Take the pressure off making juicy and flavorful meals for your family using the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. Grab yours today on Amazon for a discounted price of $70, and save time and energy on your cooking.
Posted By Erica Katherina
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
LG G8 ThinQ
Deals

Here’s your chance to get the LG G8 ThinQ for $210 less on Amazon

See how the LG G8 ThinQ stands up against Samsung's Galaxy S10 and grab the chance to get it for $210 less on Amazon. Usually costing you $850, you can have the new and unlocked smartphone for just $640.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ninja ce201 amazon
Deals

Treat yourself to a Ninja programmable coffee maker for 20% less on Amazon

Amazon sure has a sweet spot as it reduces the $100 price tag of the Ninja 12-cup programmable coffee maker by 20%. Leave the bitterness behind and snag this coffee machine while its on sale for $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
kitchenaid queen of hearts stand mixer amazon deal
Deals

Get the gorgeous KitchenAid Queen of Hearts stand mixer for $100 less on Amazon

KitchenAid is celebrating 100 years of creating kitchen appliances, particularly stand mixers. To commemorate the event, they’ve created the limited-edition KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 5-quart stand mixer. Get it for $300 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor