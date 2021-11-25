Are there any PS5 console Black Friday deals?

In a word: no. PlayStation 5 consoles have been pretty much impossible to get since they came out over a year ago, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Global microchip shortages are hitting every area of consumer tech, from PC components to TVs to gaming consoles. The PS5 is likely to stay out of reach for a while. There’s a chance you may find one available at some point during the Black Friday weekend, but it almost certainly won’t be on sale. If you do see one, you should buy it immediately, discount or no discount!

Sony expects delays in PlayStation console production to last into 2022. That means the few folks getting PS5s under their trees this year are extra lucky. The global semiconductor shortage is affecting the production of consumer tech of all kinds. Manufacturers are throwing blame in all directions. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, is reportedly blaming Texas Instruments, the company that made your high school graphing calculator and the market leader in analog chip production. No analog chips means no microchips. No microchips means no consoles. Intel has even stated that the microchip shortage will likely last until 2023. It’s not looking good for gamers who want the newest console.

There are, however, some ways you can try for a new console. We recommend checking on all the major retailers’ websites for restock notifications. Here are some links to your best bets:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon — Check Stock

PlayStation 5 at Walmart — Check Stock

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Walmart — Check Stock

PlayStation 5 bundle at Newegg — Check Stock

PlayStation 5 at Best Buy — Check Stock

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Best Buy — Check Stock

While the console itself isn’t going on sale and will be hard to find for a while still, accessories and games are readily available. There are some fantastic Black Friday PS5 game deals going on this weekend, including newer releases like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. And Black Friday PlayStation deals have offers for folks still in the PlayStation 4 era, like cheap games, headsets, controller chargers, and PS Plus subscriptions.

