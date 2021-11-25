  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are there any PS5 console Black Friday deals?

Noah McGraw
By
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler/Unsplash

In a word: no. PlayStation 5 consoles have been pretty much impossible to get since they came out over a year ago, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Global microchip shortages are hitting every area of consumer tech, from PC components to TVs to gaming consoles. The PS5 is likely to stay out of reach for a while. There’s a chance you may find one available at some point during the Black Friday weekend, but it almost certainly won’t be on sale. If you do see one, you should buy it immediately, discount or no discount!

Sony expects delays in PlayStation console production to last into 2022. That means the few folks getting PS5s under their trees this year are extra lucky. The global semiconductor shortage is affecting the production of consumer tech of all kinds. Manufacturers are throwing blame in all directions. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, is reportedly blaming Texas Instruments, the company that made your high school graphing calculator and the market leader in analog chip production. No analog chips means no microchips. No microchips means no consoles. Intel has even stated that the microchip shortage will likely last until 2023. It’s not looking good for gamers who want the newest console.

There are, however, some ways you can try for a new console. We recommend checking on all the major retailers’ websites for restock notifications. Here are some links to your best bets:

  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 at Walmart — </li> <li>PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Walmart — [cc-link url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Sony-PlayStation-5-Digital-Edition-Video-Game-Consoles/987823383" merchant="5d1aafe0714ede0011f8cac3" type="textlink" title="Check Stock" cta="Check Stock"]Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 bundle at Newegg — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 at Best Buy — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Best Buy — Check Stock

While the console itself isn’t going on sale and will be hard to find for a while still, accessories and games are readily available. There are some fantastic Black Friday PS5 game deals going on this weekend, including newer releases like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. And Black Friday PlayStation deals have offers for folks still in the PlayStation 4 era, like cheap games, headsets, controller chargers, and PS Plus subscriptions.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Are there any Xbox Series X console Black Friday deals?

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

How NASA’s amazing Super Guppy is helping the Artemis moon missions

NASA's Super Guppy aircraft.

The best Black Friday Razer deals for November 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Virgin Galactic reveals the winner of free trip to space

Virgin Galactic's space plane heading to the edge of space.

T-Mobile agrees to pay big bucks for last year’s 911 outage

T Mobile banner

Best desktop monitor deals for November 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for November 2021

Apple works with TSMC on its own 5G modems to complete breakup with Qualcomm

The rear panel of the Apple iPhone 13.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Julian Dennison and Sam Neill in a scene from Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

GameStop has the best iPhone 11 Pro Max Black Friday deal (seriously!)

iPhone 11 Pro Max iOS 13

While GPU demand remains high, graphics card sales drop by almost 20%

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series

How to play rain sounds in iOS 15 using the new Background Sounds feature

iOS 15 preview webpage on an iPhone 11.

The best on-demand streaming services

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K