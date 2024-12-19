 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 50% on QuickBooks Online to manage your small business like a boss

By
quickbooks deal 1
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Right now, you can save 50% on QuickBooks Online. That means, instead of $35 per month, you’ll pay $17.50 per month for the first three months of service. The powerful accounting software from Intuit can streamline your small business’ financial tasks. If you don’t have an accountant or bookkeeper on retainer, it’s your next best thing to use for invoicing, expense tracking, and tax prep—just to name a few. The platform, which is available in desktop or cloud-based versions, can also help you get organized while assessing where your business stands. No shoebox of receipts and spreadsheets that require manual upkeep required!

How QuickBooks can help you with your small business

If you haven’t used QuickBooks yet, here are the different ways it can enhance your business operations:

  • Bookkeeping: QuickBooks can automate many of the manual processes involved in bookkeeping (like recording transactions, categorizing expenses, and reconciling accounts).
  • Tracking Cash Flow: The software offers real-time tracking of income and expenses, so you can monitor your cash flow as if you have a finance team on staff. You can also connect your bank accounts and credit cards directly to QuickBooks so transactions can be logged automatically (and accurately!). It can also provide financial reports (such as profit and loss statements).
  • Invoicing: QuickBooks allows you to create and send invoices and estimates to clients, partners, and customers. It can also track payments, so you can follow up with customers if they need a nudge.
  • Handling Payroll and Taxes: The payroll feature on QuickBooks simplifies paying employees and contractors, calculating wages, and filing taxes. Compliance and tax regulations are woven through the platform, so you can accurately calculate, collect, and file sales tax when the time comes.

to use QuickBooks if you need the above accounted for in your business operations. In addition to the tasks it can perform, you can also use the reports and insights it provides to make informed decisions.

Related

Who should use QuickBooks?

If you have your own small business and need to streamline accounting tasks but don’t have the skill set to do it or a budget to hire an accountant, QuickBooks is a great solution for your financial needs.

Freelancers, consultants, and entrepreneurs who work on their own can also find a lot of use for QuickBooks.

And overall, whether you’re operating a small business or working a solo contributor, if you want to stay compliant with tax laws and get ahead of the game come tax season, a comprehensive tool like QuickBooks can be beneficial.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Brie Gatchalian
Brie Gatchalian
Brie Gatchalian is a seasoned freelance writer specializing in lifestyle topics, shopping, and deals. With a passion for…
QuickBooks free trial: Get 30 days of accounting for free
A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.

Of all of the best accounting software suites, QuickBooks arguably stands the tallest. Its long-standing popularity is owed to the fact that QuickBooks is feature-rich, easy to use, and offers a variety of different packages to suit users of all types.

If you're thinking of giving QuickBooks a spin and want to know if you can try it without ponying up any cash first, then read on. We'll explain everything you need to know about the QuickBooks 30-day free trial, along with some info on how you can save on your subscription if you decide to commit.
Is there a QuickBooks free trial?

Read more
Hiring managers need to see this: tips to hire top talent in your sector
Working on computer lifestyle image

This content was produced in partnership with ZipRecruiter.
Yes, you could get started right now posting a job opportunity on one of the many boards. But you're not guaranteed to find the best candidates that way. Getting a worker for your open role, in any field, is never easy. This is even more the case when you need someone specialized or need to hire someone fast. Just posting a job and vetting candidates can take a while, let alone on-boarding your new employees. As your business grows, so too will this issue.

When looking for the right applicant, how do you create an engaging and desirable job posting? How do you look for people with specific skills and filter for only those who qualify? These are all really challenging questions that need to be asked, and answered, before getting your ideal worker on the scene.

Read more
Start your business on the right foot with QuickBooks Online
A woman using QuickBooks software on a laptop.

This content was produced in partnership with Intuit.
Starting a new business is no small feat, and that's true regardless of how big your team is, whether you're a young entrepreneur hustling solo or you have a crew on your payroll. But modern and digital tools make it a whole lot easier, offering both convenient and highly-capable solutions for the average business. You can do things that big businesses do, but with far less resources. For example, Intuit's QuickBooks suite helps you auto-track business income and expenses, pay your employees and partners, and file your taxes, streamlining and automating your bookkeeping. In fact, QuickBooks is one of the best solutions for managing a business, and QuickBooks Online kicks that up a notch.
gives you anytime, anywhere access to business tools for stress-free financial planning and more. Let's take a close look at how Intuit's suite, including QuickBooks Online and , are changing the small business world for the better.

Tools that will help your business grow and thrive
Running a new small business can be quite limiting in the sense that you don't have the budget or the resources to utilize the best of the best. When tracking money and finances, for instance, too many young entrepreneurs and administrators fall into the trap of using messy, complex spreadsheets and shy away from the most innovative big-business tools on the mistaken assumption that the software is too complicated. The opposite is the case: Spreadsheets may work for a while, maybe even longer than expected if you're truly organized, but eventually you're going to run into some serious limitations. These kinds of disjointed manual solutions also don't afford the benefits of modern automation in the way that a financial toolkit like QuickBooks can.

Read more