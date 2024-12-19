Save 50% on QuickBooks Online to manage your small business like a boss

Table of Contents Table of Contents How QuickBooks can help you with your small business Who should use QuickBooks?

Right now, you can save 50% on QuickBooks Online. That means, instead of $35 per month, you’ll pay $17.50 per month for the first three months of service. The powerful accounting software from Intuit can streamline your small business’ financial tasks. If you don’t have an accountant or bookkeeper on retainer, it’s your next best thing to use for invoicing, expense tracking, and tax prep—just to name a few. The platform, which is available in desktop or cloud-based versions, can also help you get organized while assessing where your business stands. No shoebox of receipts and spreadsheets that require manual upkeep required!

How QuickBooks can help you with your small business

If you haven’t used QuickBooks yet, here are the different ways it can enhance your business operations:

Bookkeeping : QuickBooks can automate many of the manual processes involved in bookkeeping (like recording transactions, categorizing expenses, and reconciling accounts).

: Tracking Cash Flow : The software offers real-time tracking of income and expenses, so you can monitor your cash flow as if you have a finance team on staff. You can also connect your bank accounts and credit cards directly to QuickBooks so transactions can be logged automatically (and accurately!). It can also provide financial reports (such as profit and loss statements).

: The software offers real-time tracking of income and expenses, so you can monitor your cash flow as if you have a finance team on staff. You can also connect your bank accounts and credit cards directly to QuickBooks so transactions can be logged automatically (and accurately!). It can also provide financial reports (such as profit and loss statements). Invoicing : QuickBooks allows you to create and send invoices and estimates to clients, partners, and customers. It can also track payments, so you can follow up with customers if they need a nudge.

: QuickBooks allows you to create and send invoices and estimates to clients, partners, and customers. It can also track payments, so you can follow up with customers if they need a nudge. Handling Payroll and Taxes: The payroll feature on QuickBooks simplifies paying employees and contractors, calculating wages, and filing taxes . Compliance and tax regulations are woven through the platform, so you can accurately calculate, collect, and file sales tax when the time comes.

to use QuickBooks if you need the above accounted for in your business operations. In addition to the tasks it can perform, you can also use the reports and insights it provides to make informed decisions.

Who should use QuickBooks?

If you have your own small business and need to streamline accounting tasks but don’t have the skill set to do it or a budget to hire an accountant, QuickBooks is a great solution for your financial needs.

Freelancers, consultants, and entrepreneurs who work on their own can also find a lot of use for QuickBooks.

And overall, whether you’re operating a small business or working a solo contributor, if you want to stay compliant with tax laws and get ahead of the game come tax season, a comprehensive tool like QuickBooks can be beneficial.