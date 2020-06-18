Razer is a household name in the PC gaming world. This iconic brand, rivaled by few others, has been cranking out some of the best high-end gaming laptops for years. These beefy machines can be pricey, but with computers, you typically get what you pay for. Deals on Razer laptops can be quite scarce, too, so if you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, then this promo might entice you: For a limited time, when you purchase a Razer Blade 15 or Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop, you’ll score a Razer Basic Messenger Bag (a $49 value). Read on to find out more about these excellent laptops.

Razer Blade 15

Although 13- and 14-inch ultrabooks abound today, the sweet spot in screen size for most gaming laptops still seems to be 15.6 inches. The Razer Blade 15 is one such example, and a fine one at that: The newer 2019 models come packing more up-to-date Intel Core CPUs and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards (which is what you want if you’re paying this much for a gaming laptop), delivering plenty of power for running the latest titles at high settings.

The Blade 15 also features very rugged build quality along with a sleek, streamlined design that doesn’t shout “gaming laptop” at everybody in the room. The keyboard and touchpad are nice as well, although for play, you’ll obviously want to hook up a good gaming mouse.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Large laptops might seem like dinosaurs in an age of featherweight 2-in-1s and 13-inch ultrabooks, but these dinos are far from extinct. A 17-inch laptop like the Razer Blade Pro 17 is purpose-built for gaming thanks to its vibrant 17.3-inch 1080p or 4K displays and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs (although the bigger displays naturally give you extra screen space for work and multi-tasking, as well). Great thermals and good built-in speakers also enhance your gaming experience, and you’ve got plenty of ports for peripherals and for hooking the laptop up to an external display.

You’re obviously going to sacrifice some lightness and portability for that up-sized display, but that’s the trade-off you get for the extra screen real estate. That said, the Razer Blade Pro 17 still sports a very nice understated aesthetic similar to that of its smaller siblings, without the garish angles and boxy designs you’ll find on most gaming laptops. It’ll still fit in most normal-sized backpacks and, of course, the Razer Messenger Bag you get with your purchase.

Just note that the offer exclusive refurbished models.

