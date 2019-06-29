Score the powerful Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan for more than $200 off

Share

Technology continues to revolutionize the home with all sorts of internet-connected smart devices and A.I. helpers being common today, but one under-appreciated home tech development that has escaped notice is the bladeless fan. Devices like the Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan are a unique, innovative, quiet, and child-safe way to keep cool during the sultry days of summer, and Walmart has refurbished units on sale right now at a massive discount. Read on to find out more about this bladeless design and how much you can save.

The Dyson bladeless desk fan is more powerful than your standard box fan, but is a considerably quieter and more energy-efficient way to cool a room than something like a portable air conditioner. The Dyson AM06 actually earned the Quiet Mark by the Noise Abatement Society, making this bladeless fan a fine option for hot sleepers who need something to help them keep cool at night without making a racket (it’s not a bad choice for the baby’s room, either, and its bladeless operation means it’s child-safe).

The Dyson bladeless desk fan stands at just under 20 inches tall and 10 inches across and oscillates on its base like most standing and tower fan designs (the head can tilt as well). It utilizes Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology which pulls in surrounding air, chills it, and propels it outwards. This action generates effective cooling without requiring high-speed rotating blades that collect dust and can become a potential safety hazard for curious little fingers. The Dyson AM06 also packs some modern conveniences like a sleep timer and a handy control that lets you remotely turn the fan on and off and even set the timer from the comfort of your chair.

The impressive Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan would normally set you back $400, but if you’re willing to buy refurbished, then Walmart has professionally renewed units in stock at a huge $240 discount right now. This deal knocks the black and silver-colored Dyson bladeless desk fan down to just $160 (with free home shipping), saving you a whopping 60% off of its sticker price.

