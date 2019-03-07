Grab a professionally refurbished Apple iPhone 7 for as low as $240

Share

Apple hardware is fairly expensive when compared to its Android and Windows competition, but nobody can deny that devices like the iconic iPhone tend to age very well. Solid hardware, sleek software, great build quality, and good long-term support ensure that your Apple gadgets can last a long, long time, and if (like most of us), you’re not the type to drop a grand or more on the latest iPhone, then this refurbished iPhone 7 deal might be for you.

Buying a refurbished iPhone is easily the best way to save hundreds of dollars on premium Apple tech, so long as you make sure you’re getting a device that has been refurbished by trusted professionals. This refurbished iPhone 7 comes from the BBB-accredited Decluttr Store, and all of these professionally recertified smartphones are thoroughly inspected, cleaned, tested, and backed by a 12-month warranty – one of the most important, yet most often overlooked, considerations when buying a refurbished device.

The iPhone 7 might not be the flashiest, most bleeding-edge smartphone, but it nonetheless remains a fine and highly capable device. It remains popular, too (Apple still sells and supports it as of 2019) thanks to its great size, snappy hardware, polished construction, and gorgeous Retina display – quality touches that Apple has built its name and reputation on. It also boasts great cameras, 4K video recording, and excellent battery life, and its aluminum-and-glass housing is even water- and splash-resistant.

You can score the unlocked refurbished iPhone 7 from the Decluttr Store in “good” condition (phones at this grade will exhibit some minor usage wear) for as low as $240 for the 32GB model with a $20 checkout coupon. Our recommended pick, however, is the 128GB version which gives you a lot more internal storage for only $255 after the $20 coupon is applied at checkout, saving you almost $300 off retail.

If you’re willing to spend a little extra for a higher grade, then you can also buy the refurbished iPhone 7 in “very good” and “pristine” condition for a bit more: $290 for “very good” and $345 for the “pristine” grade 128GB models. Inventory is limited and many colors and configurations are already out of stock, however, so act fast.

Looking for more smartphone deals? Find iPhone deals, iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, and more on our curated deals page.