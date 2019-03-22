Share

If you’re an avid adventurer, then you already know that REI is one of the best places for everything related to the great outdoors. If you’re a regular REI Co-op shopper, though, then REI member rewards can give you even more: For just $20 for a lifetime membership, you can get access to exclusive sales, members-only deals, REI Adventure discounts, and other awesome bonuses, including a special backpacking bundle deal available right now that can save you $75.

Your lifetime membership gives you a large handful of juicy high-level benefits: For starters, REI member rewards include a 10-percent annual cashback bonus. This yearly dividend applies to all eligible purchases from REI Co-op, and gets deposited into your account every March (the perfect time to stock up on some new outdoor gear as the weather warms up); the more you buy, the bigger your dividend.

Other shopping perks include a members-only coupon code that lets you take 20 percent off of one full-priced item and one clearance item from the REI Outlet. Simply enter the code MEMPERK2019 at checkout – make a large enough purchase and your $20 membership can easily pay for itself with a single transaction.

Co-op members also get access to exclusive deals at REI Garage Sales, semi-annual retail events hosted at most REI stores where gently pre-owned and returned open-box gear is sold at deep discounts of 50 percent or more. This lets you easily save bundles of cash on brand-name equipment. You can also hook up with other REI members in your area for outdoor get-togethers and other local Co-op events.

REI members can even enjoy special pricing for REI Outdoor School classes, equipment rentals, services at participating ski and bike shops, and worldwide REI Adventures. Your Co-op membership also helps support conservationist causes and other stewardship initiatives, which have so far raised millions of dollars to preserve public lands and restore trails so that more people have access to America’s natural spaces.

You can sign up for your REI member rewards at any time, but if you do it before Monday, April 8, REI is sweetening the deal by giving you a $75 discount on the Co-op backpacking bundle, bringing the price down to $200 for a limited time. This bundle (which contains a tent, sleeping pad, and sleeping bag) is a great deal for any aspiring or veteran adventurer looking for a ready-made backpacking kit, and the $75 savings more than covers the REI Co-op membership itself, which costs only $20 per person for a lifetime.

