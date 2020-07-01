  1. Deals
Order a Ring Video Doorbell now and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot

If you’re keen to make your home smarter then Amazon has the deal for you this 4th of July. You can snap up a Ring Video Doorbell and get an Amazon Echo Dot entirely for free. The whole package works out at only $80, saving you $50 on the usual price. It’s just one of the many great 4th of July sales we’re seeing appear.

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell is super useful for so many different scenarios. If you’re often working from home but not near your front door, you can check via your smartphone who’s knocking. In the same way, you can be out and about at a local store or visiting friends, and receive a notification from Ring giving you a heads-up that someone’s calling.

Ring sends mobile notifications any time someone presses the doorbell or when its built-in motion sensors are triggered so you’ll always know what’s going on outside your home. This latest model offers improved motion detection, privacy zones and crisper night vision so it works far more effectively than before.

Worried about set up? Don’t be. It’s a breeze. You have the option of powering it via a built-in rechargeable battery or connecting it to your existing doorbell wires. It comes with all the right tools for mounting it. Choose to subscribe to Ring Protect and you can even record all your videos for up to 60 days before choosing to share them with the rest of the household if you want.

Tied in with the free Amazon Echo Dot, the Ring gets even better as you can enable announcements and two-way talk through the device. The Amazon Echo Dot is great in its own right, too, allowing you to control other devices around your smart home, or simply get some insight into what’s going on in the world via various alerts and notifications.

Ordinarily, the Amazon Echo Dot costs $60 on its own so it’s a bargain to get one free with the Ring Video Doorbell. All-in, you’ll only pay $80 for both gadgets. Be quick though. This is a limited-time-only sale and stock won’t last forever.

