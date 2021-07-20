Why you need to buy this cordless vacuum today

Vacuum cleaning is a necessary chore if you want your home to look neat and tidy, but it’s far from the most exciting way to spend your free time. However, if you purchase the right vacuum cleaner for your home, the process can be much simpler and more convenient. That’s why we rate the Roborock H7. It’s a cordless vacuum cleaner that promises to make cleaning up your home easier than ever before, meaning you’ll feel better about tidying up each day. Let’s take a look into why the Roborock H7 is the cordless vacuum cleaner for your home.

How powerful is the Roborock H7?

The first thing you’ll want to look for when buying a new vacuum cleaner is suction power. The Roborock H7 measures up. It offers intense 160 AW HyperForce suction with a certified Constant Suction Power which means it cleans intensely and effectively at all times. After all, the last thing you want is to feel like you have to constantly retread the same ground with your vacuum cleaner, simply because you’re dealing with some stubborn dirt or debris.

Thanks to the 480W motor that backs up the 160 AW of suction, the Roborock H7 will easily lift up dirt and reach deep into your carpets, floors, and even beds. That means your carpets and surfaces soon look cleaner than you can ever remember, ensuring a comfier experience for you and a sense that your home looks fresher than ever.

How lightweight is the Roborock H7?

You’re going to like this part. No one wants to move around a heavy, bulky vacuum cleaner. Cordless or not, the heavier the vacuum, the less often it’s used. A heavyweight cordless vacuum pretty much defeats its own purpose as a convenience-boosting home appliance. The Roborock H7, however, scores high marks on weight. With its relatively lightweight but long-lasting battery (see below), the Roborock H7 weighs just 3.2 pounds, making it super easy to use.

Is the Roborock H7 good for allergies?

If you suffer from allergies, a good vacuum cleaner is vital for keeping pollutants and allergens at bay. The Roborock H7 offers a 5-layer air filtration system which includes a HEPA filter. By doing so, it captures 99.99% of particles, right down to tiny 0.3 micron-sized allergens. With such effective air filtration, you’re guaranteed to enjoy a more liberating experience for your lungs and respiratory system.

How often do I need to recharge the Roborock H7?

If you’ve ever used a cheap cordless vacuum cleaner, you’ll know that their biggest disadvantage is the need to recharge frequently. This isn’t an issue with the Roborock H7. It has a fantastic battery life of up to 90 minutes, meaning you’ll easily be able to clean up most of your home in that time, even if your living space or apartment is quite spacious.

For those times when you do need to recharge, it won’t take too long. A full recharge takes the battery from empty to 100% full in just 2.5 hours. That’s fantastic for a battery of this size.

Is the Roborock H7 easy to store?

Yes! The Roborock H7 is really well-designed so it’s ideally suited for those with limited space, mobility issues, or that simply don’t want too much clutter at home.

Besides being lightweight at 3.2 pounds, it offers a MagBase which means you can quickly attach accessories to most magnetic surfaces and snap them onto the dock for easy storage. There’s no need to worry about your accessories falling off the cordless vacuum cleaner like with cheaper alternatives, thanks to this neat and practical system. It’s so useful you can even clip the accessories onto your refrigerator for easy reach if you want.

Accessories include a multi-surface brush that can cope with pretty much everything you throw at it, plus you can choose to buy an optional dust bag too.

What else can the Roborock H7 do?

Look, we get the Roborock H7 is already pretty impressive but there’s more going on here as well. It also has a crisp OLED screen which highlights remaining battery life clearly and precisely, with options for turning on child locks for added safety. That’s the beauty behind the Roborock H7. Everything about it has been planned well so that you get the best experience for your money.

Should I buy the Roborock H7?

Honestly, it’s a no-brainer of a decision. The Roborock H7 is the best cordless vacuum cleaner out there right now with a bevy of great features and convenient details that mean this will be a fantastic investment for many years to come. You won’t be disappointed, and you’ll be truly amazed at just how much dirt and debris it sucks up from your carpets and floors. Normally priced $500, you can take $50 off the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum price on Amazon from July 20 to July 26 by checking a coupon box on the product page. For $450, the Roborock H7 is a steal, so steal it for that price today.

