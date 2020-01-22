These Samsung 4K TVs are dirt cheap ahead of Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020 will be the first Super Bowl to be broadcast in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, so you don’t have long to swap out your HDTV for a shiny new 4K TV if you want to watch the action unfold in lifelike detail come February 2. To make the upgrade a bit lighter on your wallet, Walmart has reduced the Samsung NU6900, one of the bestselling and most well-rounded 4K TVs on the shelves — and with pricing starting at $250 for the 43-inch variant and maxing out at $900 for the 75-inch version, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a quick look at what’s on sale:

43-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $250 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $295 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) 55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $350 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 off)

— ($320 off) 75-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $900 ($600 off)

The Samsung NU6900 is a must-have for anyone looking to breathe fresh life into their home entertainment setup. In addition to a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD screen, it’s decked out with Samsung’s versatile Tizen smart software, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services like Netflix out of the box, HDR10+ for extracting every last drop of detail to deliver a more realistic and immersive viewing experience, and a UHD Engine for transforming standard HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution.

In typical fashion, Walmart hasn’t revealed how much stock it has set aside for the sale or how long it will last. This means time is of the essence: If you’re in the market for a 4K TV and want one that’s as smart as Einstein and will stand the test of time, then the Samsung NU6900 is absolutely the right way to go. Just select the size that best suits your home entertainment setup from the list above, then start punching in your credit card number right away. That’s the only way you aren’t going to run the risk of it selling out.

Not sold? Just look at what this customer had to say:

This is my first 4K TV. I have to say I am very pleased with it. Samsung makes excellent televisions. Very clear visuals. Perfect for gaming and streaming.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $350, a 50-inch Samsung NU6900 for $300, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $700, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $950, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500, and a massive 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV for $2,600.

