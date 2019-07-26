Deals

Step into the future with this great deal on a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart

Samsung’s QLEDs are among the best 4K TVs on the market, delivering a viewing experience that’s far superior to that of any regular LED TV. As such, it’s rare to find one on the shelves for less than $1,000, let alone in a discount bin. But that’s where the 55-inch Q6F has ended up, having had $400 knocked off its $1,300 price tag.

That’s right — you can currently buy yourself one of Samsung’s finest 55-inch QLED 4K TVs for just $900. You don’t have to input a coupon or fill out a dubious-looking registration form to take advantage of the offer, either. Just head over to Walmart’s website, add the television to your cart, and the reduction will be applied at checkout.

With a shelf price of $1,300, it should come as no surprise to hear that the Samsung Q6F is armed with just about every feature you could possibly need, such as smart software for one-click access to all of the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and Bixby Voice for hands-free navigation.

Those are all tools that can be found on a standard LED TV, though. The reason you’re here is for that QLED screen … and what a screen it is, utilizing so-called quantum dots, a small component that allows the television to tap into a wider color spectrum and achieve higher maximum brightness, to produce more vibrant, vivid visuals.

As a result, QLED TVs aren’t for everyone. If you’re just looking for a new TV to watch the latest episode of America’s Got Talent, consider a more affordable 4K LED model. But if you’re searching for a television that can deliver a cinema-like movie-viewing experience, then QLED (or OLED) is the way to go.

So what alternatives are there if a QLED (again, or OLED) 4K TV isn’t quite right for you? Well, there are a number of must-have 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 70-inch Vizio for $1,050 and a 65-inch Samsung for $600. Need something a little bit cheaper? There’s a 55-inch LG for $350 and a 43-inch TCL for just $220.

That said, for just $900 you really can’t go wrong with the 55-inch Q6F — for both convenience viewers and hobbyists alike. A little contradictory, we know, but you aren’t going to find something that comes close to at a similar price. Just look at the 55-inch LG B8. It’s the OLED equivalent of the Q6F and it’s on sale for $1,500.

