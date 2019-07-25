Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a new 65-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Josh Levenson
By
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv

Tech aside, there’s one main things that drives the price of a 4K TV up: Brand and screen size. Something with a fair bit of heft from a big-brand manufacturer like Samsung will run you more than a larger offering from an up-and-comer like Hisense.

There’s an exception to that rule, though — find a 4K TV from a reputable firm that’s been discounted and you can save yourself a few bucks. Take this 65-inch Samsung as an example. It’s had $200 knocked off its $900 price tag, dropping it down to $700.

To be clear: It wasn’t reduced because it’s undesirable. The Samsung RU7100 on offer is one of the best in the company’s upper-end lineup. It’s also one of the latest, having hit the shelves back in April, so you can rest assured it has all the latest smarts on board.

That means you’re getting the most recent build of Samsung’s versatile streaming software, as well as the most advanced version of its UHD Engine, which takes both standard HD and Full HD content and weaves it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The television also comes with Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, which can be used to control the TV and various compatible smart-connected appliances, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, using nothing but your voice.

Confused? Here’s a look at the commands it understands:

  • “Play Stranger Things on Netflix.”
  • “Switch over to HDMI 3.”
  • “Set the Nest Thermostat to 64 degrees.”
  • “Turn off at 11:30 p.m.

Bundle all that together in a television with a massive 65-inch 4K screen and a razor-thin frame that’s suitable for wall-mounting and you’re left wondering how it ended up in the discount bin. The simple answer is marketing; it’s to drive sales.

That’s beneficial for us, as consumers, as it’s our chance to snag a premium TV that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford. And thanks to Walmart’s financing scheme, we can all take advantage of the offer, even if we don’t have $700 to burn.

You read that right. Walmart is offering its customers to split the cost of the TV over 12 months, at a much more manageable $69 per month. Have more to splash? You have the option to make larger payments to clear the balance faster.

In the market for something smaller? There are a number of fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now just waiting to be snapped up, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $280, and a 55-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $550.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

