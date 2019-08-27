Save $250 with Walmart’s Labor Day deal on this Samsung curved 65-inch 4K TV

Curved 4K TVs are becoming popular these days, with claims that they provide more immersive visuals and a wider field of view. If you’re looking to shift to a big, curved screen, now may be time to take the plunge. Ahead of Labor Day sales, Walmart is slashing a massive $252 off the price tag of the Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K 7 Series smart TV RU7300 (2019 model). With this deal, you’ll only be paying $748 instead of $1,000.

One of the benefits of shopping at Walmart is the option to split the cost of the TV into more manageable payments. The retail giant teamed up with financing company Affirm to give customers the chance to spread $748 over a 12-month period, which amounts to a healthier $73 per month (tax and interest included).

An acquired taste, a curved screen is meant to produce an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room enjoy an immersive visual experience. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the RU7300, all thanks to its Auto Depth Enhancer technology that pulls the viewers into the on-screen action.

This TV is powered by a 4K UHD processor that upscales content with 4K quality. The picture is crisp and clear, with four times the resolution of Full HD. It also comes with PurColor and Ultra Slim Array technologies which are responsible for fine-tuning the colors, the deepness of blacks, and the brightness of the whites. And with the Motion Rate 120, you can expect smooth action on fast-moving content like games, action scenes, and sports.

Just like most Samsung 4K TVs, the 7 Series comes with the Universal Guide which makes it easy to search for streaming content and live shows. You can also subscribe and watch Apple TV channels on the TV with the new Apple TV app, and stream and share content directly from your iOS devices through AirPlay 2. Connecting the TV with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device lets you change channels, control the volume, and more with a simple voice command.

See all your favorite entertainment as they are meant to be seen with the Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K 7 Series Smart TV RU7300 (2019 model). From being a marvel in television technology to delivering excellent performance, Walmart customers have a lot of good things to say about it. Get yours today for only $748.

