Amazon slashes up to $53 off these Samsung A Series smartphones

Smartphones in this day and age have become an essential means of communication. Although features from flagship models offered by Samsung and Apple are captivating, there are cost-efficient alternatives that would suit the same purpose of staying connected. With the rise in demand, midrange phones have gotten significantly better at bringing flagship-like features to a budget device and Samsung’s A-team gives you just that.

The A-Series is Samsung’s sub-flagship models that sit right below the much-coveted S Series. These phones strike a balance between quality performance and design without burning a hole through your pocket. Amazon just sweetens your end of the deal with up to $53 worth of savings on either the Samsung Galaxy A10 or A50.

Samsung Galaxy A10 — $53 Off

Samsung, being one of the pioneers of bezel-less screens, seamlessly packs a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,520-pixels on the Galaxy A10’s Infinity V display. With a 19:9 aspect ratio and a screen that gets bright enough in any light, you’re in store for quite a vivid viewing experience. As glass remains a premium material, its all-plastic construction and glossy finish is no less attractive and makes for an ergonomic and lightweight design at just 0.64 ounces.

The A10 is capable to perform day-to-day tasks without issues with the Samsung Exynos 7884 chipset and 2GB of RAM. Navigation is smooth for the most part though the device is not the best multitasker. While it only has 32GB of internal storage, it is expandable up to 512GB with a MicroSD card and running on Android 9.0 Pie along with Samsung’s One UI skin on top, you’re guaranteed a fully optimized interface.

Samsung’s Galaxy A10 lacks a fingerprint sensor but you’ll still be able to keep your phone secure through passwords, patterns, or face recognition through the 5-megapixel front camera housed in its V-shaped notch. Apart from taking substantial selfies, its 13-megapixel rear camera is capable of capturing photos with adequate color reproduction. Usually ringing in at $180, the A10 is a good entry-level phone with modest features at a competitive price but Amazon has it better with a $53 discount that lets you have it at just $127.

Samsung Galaxy A50 — $50 Off

If you’re willing to shell out a couple more bucks for more screen real estate, the Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 to boot. It adopts the same Infinity V display with a notch hiding the 25-megapixel selfie camera that enables facial recognition. And though its frame is still entirely made of plastic, it doesn’t look cheap with an iridescent sheen that reflects rainbow-like colors when it catches light.

Sporting an affinity with the Apple iPhone XS, the A50 also has a vertical set-up for three of its rear cameras: 25-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto depth lens, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The triple camera system is indeed a step up from the A10 in terms of versatility, contrast, and detail.

With the upgraded Samsung Exynos 9610 chipset and 4GB of RAM, you are likely to experience a more fluid performance. You’ll even be able to play games like PUBG: Mobile, Alto’s Odyssey, and Pako: Forever at the highest graphic setting without encountering any hitches. The A50 also has Samsung’s One UI laid on top of Android Pie but it doubled its internal storage to 64GB which is likewise expandable up to 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 also boasts a 35-hour battery life that can last you the whole day even with heavy use. It is also fast charging so losing power is unlikely to be a problem. The A50 is a powerful smartphone that is light on the budget rated 4-out-of-5 stars in our review.

Snag Samsung’s A50 on Amazon while it’s selling for just $300 instead of $350. You may even qualify to knock off another $50 with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

