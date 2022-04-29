The Samsung Galaxy Book with an AMOLED screen is $500 off today

Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or a content creator, a new laptop is always a treat. The cherry on top is a great discount, and one of the best laptop deals you’ll come across is also one of the best Best Buy laptop deals, as the retail giant has discounted the Galaxy Book Pro 360 down to just $900. That’s a discount of $500 off its regular price of $1,400, an impressive savings for such a popular and capable laptop. It also comes with free shipping, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is included as well.

With the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung has managed to pack the power of a laptop into the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It’s a perfect device for users whose primary work consists of creating professional documents and spreadsheets, but it’s also great for taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for a blog or website. The touchscreen is a unique feature of the Galaxy Book Pro 360, as it combines a touchscreen interface with a vibrant and immersive AMOLED display. It’s a 13.3-inch display that presents content in vibrant, cinematic-like quality, making it a great device for both consuming and creating.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also renowned for its design. It’s as thin yet it still packs all of the power you hope for in the best laptops. It’s 2-in-1 nature allows it to have a unique convertible design, with the screen able to fold backward for more comfortable use as a tablet. This also allows for more ergonomic use and integration with the Samsung S Pen, making things like note-taking, drawing, and general interaction with apps a much more pleasant experience than simply using an old-fashioned touchpad. As spec’d for this discount, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 512GB solid-state drive.

Powerful, stylish, and more than capable, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is just $900 at Best Buy today. That’s an impressive savings of $500, as the 2-in-1 laptop typically costs $1,400. It comes with free shipping, the option for in-store pickup in most areas, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 as well.

