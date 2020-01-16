Amazon discounts the best true wireless earbuds for Android – the Samsung Galaxy Buds



You may have noticed that headphone cables are no longer in fashion. Everywhere you look people are using true wireless earbuds. Not only have they eliminated cords and the accompanying nuisance of getting constantly tangled, but totally wireless audio now sounds better than ever. Plus, there’s the added convenience of not getting whacked on the face when you use them in the gym. The Apple Airpods might be the most popular option, but trust us when we say that the Samsung Galaxy Buds are the best true wireless earbuds that you can buy right now. They offer a super comfortable and secure fit, six hours of playtime (an hour longer than the AirPods), and they’re sweatproof (the AirPods aren’t). Right now, you can buy them on Amazon for a cool $30 off. Get the Galaxy Buds with a wireless charging case for just $100 instead of $130.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are triangular and ergonomically shaped to fit the ears snugly. They attach to three sets of silicone eartips and sport fins, and although they seal the ears shut and provide a physical layer of noise reduction, they’re among the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we’ve worn in a long time. Where Apple’s eartip-free AirPods tend to hurt the ears during prolonged use, the Galaxy Buds are nearly unnoticeable once you put them in.

Probably the best thing about the Galaxy Buds is their battery life, which is a solid six hours per charge. That’s an hour longer than the more expensive AirPods. Unfortunately, the impressive playback time isn’t equaled by the amount of juice the wireless charging case can hold. The Galaxy Buds offer just seven hours of additional battery life, while the AirPods can store multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Not to worry. These true wireless earbuds are optimized with recent Galaxy phones (including the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and S10e) and can be charged wirelessly from their back.

The Galaxy Buds come with a lot of neat features. Controls can be accomplished via tapping and touching to switch songs or adjust the volume. The controls can be customized using the Samsung Wear app. Activating ambient sound mode allows the Galaxy Buds’ built-in microphones to adjust the level of noise that goes in, letting you hear traffic noises, flight announcements, or your coworkers calling out to you. Furthermore, these earbuds have an IPX2 rating, which means they are protected against dripping water or sweat. And if you lose your Galaxy Buds, don’t worry. Just activate “Find my earbuds” on the app and you no longer have to dig through the numerous couch cushions, bags, or jeans pockets whenever they go missing.

Samsung collaborated with AKG to ensure the Galaxy Buds deliver the type of customizable sound experience that most true wireless earbuds normally don’t offer. Using the app, you can choose different audio presets depending on your liking. Our favorite equalizer mode is “Dynamic,” which adjusts the sound to best suit whatever genre you’re listening to at the time. Although the Galaxy Buds don’t offer the same audiophile-grade sound quality as the likes of Sennheiser Momentum and Master and Dynamic MW07, they don’t cost nearly as much, and they’re far better than AirPods.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds pose a serious threat to the AirPods’s popularity with their superb design, sound, and ease of use. Get them for just $100 on Amazon today.

