Best Buy cuts $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Discounts on the best smartphones are usually hard to find. That is why it is worth checking Best Buy’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. You can get Samsung’s flagship smartphone for $100 less when you activate today. Grab this smartphone deal to save on the best Android phone for 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 1o Plus with 256G storage capacity is usually $1,100. You can get it at a discounted price of $1,000 from Best Buy today. Hurry and place your order now before stocks run out.

In our Galaxy Note 10 Plus review, we said that the 10 Plus is worth its premium price tag. This powerful smartphone is an overall winner. If you are looking for a phone that can do it all and do it well, the Note 10 Plus is a great pick.

When you open the box, one of the first things you will notice in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is its big display. This 6.8-inch screen is surrounded by some of the thinnest bezels we have seen. And when you turn it around, you will be dazzled by an eye-catching finish — especially if you get the Aura Glow color. It is simply more interesting than the Aura Black, Aura Blue, and Aura White colors.

And when you turn on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, you might find it hard to take your eyes off the stunning screen. Staring into its immersive display feels like staring into another dimension. To match this beautiful picture, Samsung also made the sound produced by the Note 10 Plus good and loud. Watching your favorite movies and TV shows on this smartphone should be a pleasure.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus also has the power to run your favorite mobile games in the highest settings possible. This is thanks to its snappy processor and ample memory. We were actually able to run intensive games like PUBG: Mobile and Alto’s Odyssey without a hitch.

And when you need to be productive, just whip out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and use it with the included S Pen. Notes written using this stylus can be automatically converted into text. Also, this Bluetooth-enabled stylus doubles as a remote trigger for taking pictures. Now you can take awesome selfies without having to set a timer.

Enjoy a $100 discount on the usually $1,100 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus when you order from Best Buy today. We do not know how long this Android phone deal is going to last, so act fast before it is gone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

