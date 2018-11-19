Share

The Samsung Galaxy S10 may well be Samsung’s next flagship phone, and the company is also working on a foldable phone that it may release in early 2019. Despite that, rumors have already started circulating about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the latest and greatest smartphone in the popular big-phone Note lineup.

Whether you’re a dedicated Note fan or simply looking for an idea for your next phone, the Galaxy Note 10 is shaping up to be quite a device.

Unfortunately, not much is know about the Galaxy Note 10 — but reports have surfaced regarding the phone’s screen size. According to a new report from iGeekphone.com, the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a massive 6.66-inch display. That’s pretty huge — it would make the phone’s display far larger than the current Galaxy Note 9, which has a 6.4-inch panel, and bigger than even the iPhone XS Max, which offers a 6.5-inch display. The report also notes that the phone is currently code-named “DaVinci.”

There’s good reason the display will be so big. The device will likely offer an edge-to-edge design, meaning that the screen-to-body ratio is much higher than previous Galaxy phones — and that will allow the phone to offer a bigger display while retaining a similar-sized body.

Few other leaks about the phone have surfaced — but we can speculate given previous Galaxy Note phones. The Galaxy Note phone usually features Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor, and we expect that to be true of this phone too. The Galaxy Note 9 offers options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and we expect the Galaxy Note 10 to offer a similar amount. Storage may be similar too.

Of course, the most interesting thing about the phone will most likely be the design. Samsung has been working on ways to put cameras, fingerprint sensors, and speakers under the display, allowing the company to cover the entire front of a phone with the display while still offering features you would expect from a flagship phone.

When it comes to release date, the Galaxy series is usually released toward the end of the summer — so expect to see the Galaxy Note 10 around August or September of 2019. Manufacturers have recently been bumping up the price of their flagship phones — and it’s likely the Galaxy Note 10 will cost at least $1,000.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10.