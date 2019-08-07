Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Christian de Looper
By

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are finally here, offering top-tier specs in a beautifully designed enclosure. The phone is likely to be one of the favorite devices of the year, and carries on the tradition of offering a huge display with plenty of productivity-focused features.

Of course, now that the device is finally available to consumers, you might be wondering where you can get your hands on it for yourself. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Unlocked

Many people prefer to buy their phone unlocked, and there are a few ways to do so. For starters, you could get the device straight from Samsung, with pre-orders beginning at 9 p.m. PT on August 7 and full availability on August 23. According to Samsung, after August 23, the phone will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. Here’s pricing for the unlocked Galaxy Note 10.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200.

There are a few deals available for those who pre-order the phone too. If you pre-order the device from Samsung, you’ll get a $150 Samsung credit card for the Galaxy Note 10+ or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, or $100 for the standard Galaxy Note 10. Not only that, but if you trade in an eligible phone on Samsung.com or the Samsung app, you’ll get up to $60 credit toward a Galaxy Note 10 model.

Carriers

Prefer to buy a Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ through your preferred carrier? There are plenty of carrier-related Galaxy Note 10 deals. Here’s everything you need to know.

AT&T

AT&T will be offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, and says that it’s working with Samsung on releasing the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G in coming months. Pre-orders for the devices on AT&T start at 9 p.m. PT on August 7, with availability in-stores beginning on August 23. Here’s pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note+.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $32 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $36.67 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200, or $40 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

Sprint

Sprint is offering both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ — and is also offering some pretty stellar prices for the phones on a Sprint Flex lease during the pre-order period. Pre-orders for the phone on Sprint begin on August 8, while retail availability will come on August 23. Here’s a rundown of pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 on Sprint.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $19.76 per month on the Sprint Flex lease.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $26.04 per month on the Sprint Flex lease.

As you can see, pricing on the Sprint Flex lease is pretty low — in fact, it’s half price. That price will only last during the pre-order period.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it will carry the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, with pre-orders starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on August 7, and availability in stores on August 23. T-Mobile will also carry the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at a later date. Pricing for the phones can be found below.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $39.59 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $39.59 per month for 24 months with $150 down.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200, or $39.59 per month for 24 months with $250 down.

T-Mobile has a few deals going for the phones too. If you buy a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, you’ll get a second Note 10 for free, or $950 toward a Note 10+, as long as you open a new line. Alternatively, you could trade in a qualifying smartphone for up to $300 credit toward a Note 10 or Note 10+.

Verizon

Verizon is offering all three models of the Galaxy Note 10 — the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Pre-orders for the phone at Verizon start at 9 p.m. PT on August 7, and the device will be available in stores starting on August 23. Here’s a rundown of pricing for the three phones.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $39.58 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $45.83 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200, or $49.99 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 256GB: $1,300, or $54.16 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 512GB: $1,400, or $58.33 per month for 24 months.

In addition to selling the Galaxy Note 10 models, Verizon also has a few deals going for the phones. Notably, if you buy a Galaxy Note 10 model on a device payment plan, you’ll get a second Galaxy Note 10 for free — or $950 toward a different Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 model. A new line of service and an unlimited plan are required, and the credit is applied over 24 or 36 months.

On top of that, if you pre-order a Galaxy Note 10 model, you’ll get a $100 gift voucher for Samsung.com for the Note 10, or $150 for the Note 10+ or Note 10+ 5G.

Last but not least, trade-ins will get you up to $450 of credit toward a Galaxy Note 10 on a Verizon device payment plan, as long as the plan is unlimited. Keep in mind that you can’t use this deal in conjunction with the Buy One Get One deal mentioned before — so you’ll have to go with one or the other.

Xfinity Mobile

Next up is Xfinity Mobile, who is offering the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ too. Pre-orders for the phone on Xfinity Mobile start on August 8, with full sales for the phone starting on August 23. Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ can be found below.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $39.58 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: $1,100, or $45.83 per month for 24 months.

Xfinity is offering a few deals for the Galaxy Note 10 too. For example, those that buy the new device, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile, will get a $250 prepaid card.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (August 2019)
Up Next

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition: Everything you need to know
samsung exynos 9825 news
Mobile

Samsung’s powerful Exynos 9825 chip breaks cover ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung has announced the Exynos 9825 processor, just hours before the launch of the Galaxy Note 10, suggesting the new powerhouse chip will be inside at least some of the new smartphones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fathers day deal on fossil gen4 hr smartwatch gen 4
Deals

Amazon slices 35% off select Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatches

Fossil just launched its fifth-generation smartwatches, which means we'll begin to see great deals on last year's models. Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Gen 4 Explorist HR, cutting another $20 off the price from previous…
Posted By Ed Oswald
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's second and final Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be just as big of a deal as the first one because we're going to see refinements that go further than the Galaxy S10. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 needs to differentiate itself, and…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is small, powerful, and missing power user features

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is one of two phones launched at Unpacked 2019, alongside the Note 10 Plus. Of the two, this one is smaller, has less storage, and no MicroSD card slot, but it’s still a top-tier device.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Today's the day: Here's how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event live

The Galaxy Unpacked event for August 2019 is almost upon us, and Samsung's biannual event is set to really pack in the reveals. But how do you watch it live? Here's how to watch Galaxy Unpacked.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to transfer data from an old iphone a new one feature image
Mobile

Apple may release a foldable iPad before it launches a foldable iPhone

According to an investor note from UBS, Apple is working hard on developing foldable devices for release in the next few years -- and could end up releasing a foldable iPad before it releases a foldable iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Product Review

Samsung’s Note 10 Plus is a massive phone packed with small improvements

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus is here, and it’s the biggest and best Samsung phone ever. Its key feature is its looks, as it has an attractive rear design, highlighted by the new Aura Glow color, but little else has changed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is joined by a second, more feature-packed Note 10 Plus

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with sleek design, huge displays, and relatively small footprints. With this comes new S-Pen features for transcribing to Word documents, air gestures, and colors that dazzle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10 vs. Note 9: All the notable differences

If you're wondering what the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Note 10 is, or you want to know if it's worth upgrading from the Note 9, we have you covered. Find out how these three phones compare right here.
Posted By Simon Hill