Here’s where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are finally here, offering top-tier specs in a beautifully designed enclosure. The phone is likely to be one of the favorite devices of the year, and carries on the tradition of offering a huge display with plenty of productivity-focused features.

Of course, now that the device is finally available to consumers, you might be wondering where you can get your hands on it for yourself. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Unlocked

Many people prefer to buy their phone unlocked, and there are a few ways to do so. For starters, you could get the device straight from Samsung, with pre-orders beginning at 9 p.m. PT on August 7 and full availability on August 23. According to Samsung, after August 23, the phone will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. Here’s pricing for the unlocked Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950.

$950. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100.

$1,100. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200.

There are a few deals available for those who pre-order the phone too. If you pre-order the device from Samsung, you’ll get a $150 Samsung credit card for the Galaxy Note 10+ or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, or $100 for the standard Galaxy Note 10. Not only that, but if you trade in an eligible phone on Samsung.com or the Samsung app, you’ll get up to $60 credit toward a Galaxy Note 10 model.

Carriers

Prefer to buy a Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ through your preferred carrier? There are plenty of carrier-related Galaxy Note 10 deals. Here’s everything you need to know.

AT&T

AT&T will be offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, and says that it’s working with Samsung on releasing the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G in coming months. Pre-orders for the devices on AT&T start at 9 p.m. PT on August 7, with availability in-stores beginning on August 23. Here’s pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $32 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$950, or $32 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $36.67 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$1,100, or $36.67 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200, or $40 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

Sprint

Sprint is offering both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ — and is also offering some pretty stellar prices for the phones on a Sprint Flex lease during the pre-order period. Pre-orders for the phone on Sprint begin on August 8, while retail availability will come on August 23. Here’s a rundown of pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 on Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $19.76 per month on the Sprint Flex lease.

$950, or $19.76 per month on the Sprint Flex lease. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $26.04 per month on the Sprint Flex lease.

As you can see, pricing on the Sprint Flex lease is pretty low — in fact, it’s half price. That price will only last during the pre-order period.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it will carry the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, with pre-orders starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on August 7, and availability in stores on August 23. T-Mobile will also carry the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at a later date. Pricing for the phones can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $39.59 per month for 24 months.

$950, or $39.59 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $39.59 per month for 24 months with $150 down.

$1,100, or $39.59 per month for 24 months with $150 down. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200, or $39.59 per month for 24 months with $250 down.

T-Mobile has a few deals going for the phones too. If you buy a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, you’ll get a second Note 10 for free, or $950 toward a Note 10+, as long as you open a new line. Alternatively, you could trade in a qualifying smartphone for up to $300 credit toward a Note 10 or Note 10+.

Verizon

Verizon is offering all three models of the Galaxy Note 10 — the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Pre-orders for the phone at Verizon start at 9 p.m. PT on August 7, and the device will be available in stores starting on August 23. Here’s a rundown of pricing for the three phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $39.58 per month for 24 months.

$950, or $39.58 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: $1,100, or $45.83 per month for 24 months.

$1,100, or $45.83 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,200, or $49.99 per month for 24 months.

$1,200, or $49.99 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 256GB: $1,300, or $54.16 per month for 24 months.

$1,300, or $54.16 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G 512GB: $1,400, or $58.33 per month for 24 months.

In addition to selling the Galaxy Note 10 models, Verizon also has a few deals going for the phones. Notably, if you buy a Galaxy Note 10 model on a device payment plan, you’ll get a second Galaxy Note 10 for free — or $950 toward a different Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 model. A new line of service and an unlimited plan are required, and the credit is applied over 24 or 36 months.

On top of that, if you pre-order a Galaxy Note 10 model, you’ll get a $100 gift voucher for Samsung.com for the Note 10, or $150 for the Note 10+ or Note 10+ 5G.

Last but not least, trade-ins will get you up to $450 of credit toward a Galaxy Note 10 on a Verizon device payment plan, as long as the plan is unlimited. Keep in mind that you can’t use this deal in conjunction with the Buy One Get One deal mentioned before — so you’ll have to go with one or the other.

Xfinity Mobile

Next up is Xfinity Mobile, who is offering the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ too. Pre-orders for the phone on Xfinity Mobile start on August 8, with full sales for the phone starting on August 23. Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $950, or $39.58 per month for 24 months.

$950, or $39.58 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: $1,100, or $45.83 per month for 24 months.

Xfinity is offering a few deals for the Galaxy Note 10 too. For example, those that buy the new device, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile, will get a $250 prepaid card.