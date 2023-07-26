Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have a headphone jack?

Samsung has just concluded its second Unpacked Event for 2023, where it unveiled its next generation of foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip (customized for Samsung) and feature sleeker builds and brighter displays, among other improvements. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also gets support for an improved S Pen and better multitasking abilities with support for up to four apps simultaneously.

Recommended Videos

Besides its productivity features, the Galaxy Z Fold’s expansive inner screen also makes it an excellent device for entertainment and gaming. Samsung says the inner folding display gets as bright as 1,750 nits — the brightest ever on any Galaxy Z Fold series device. This ensures the display delivers clear and well-defined output, irrespective of how challenging the ambient lighting may be. For purists looking to consume media on this large screen, one question remains: does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

Although Bluetooth headsets have become ubiquitous, wired headphones still offer the lowest latency or degradation in audio. And not to forget, wired headsets eliminate the need for constant charging. So, here’s the answer to whether or not you’ll find a headphone jack on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

No, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn’t have a headphone jack

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 carries the legacy of previous flagship smartphones, all of which skip the headphone jack. Despite being an early critic of removing the headphone jack from phones, Samsung relinquished the headphone jack with the Galaxy Note 10 series launch a few years ago.

One of the most evident reasons Samsung no longer offers a headphone jack on its flagship series is the narrow gap between Bluetooth and wired headsets in terms of audio quality. Unless you’re an audiophile, you will hear a negligible difference — if at all — between the two types of audio equipment. The difference is getting even more insignificant with lossless Bluetooth transmission.

Headphone jack alternatives for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

In the absence of a headphone jack, the best way to listen to audio on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is by using a Bluetooth headset. Your best bet is to choose something from our picks of the best wireless earbuds or best wireless headphones, or one of Samsung’s own offerings.

Samsung’s broad range of Bluetooth earphones includes high-end active noise-canceling earphones. Claiming to make up for losses in Bluetooth transmission, the Korean giant also offers its own lossless medium, Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and newer flagship devices. When used with Samsung phones, the codec delivers a 24-bit audio signal for richer, more nuanced output.

Meanwhile, if you’re an ardent supporter of wired headphones — or own a pair of high-end open-back headphones or IEMs that you’re not ready to let go of, the easiest way to continue using them is through an external Digital-to-Analog Converter or DAC with a headphone jack on one end and a USB connector on the other. You will find several DACs that utilize the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s USB Type-C port to allow you to connect a wired headset, but we recommend choosing an Active DAC that also amplifies the audio signal for a robust output. This will allow you to listen to audio without any depletion in quality and enjoy Hi-Fi music streaming from services such as Tidal, Deezer, or Apple Music.

Alternatively, if you prefer the wire simply for its frugality, you will find countless USB Type-C to headphone jack adapters for . If you choose to go this route, we recommend choosing a that lets you charge the phone while listening to audio. This ensures you can charge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 even when the USB port is occupied.

Editors' Recommendations