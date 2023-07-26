The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases: 9 best ones so far

Samsung’s next-generation foldable is here with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. This iteration has some notable improvements, including a new hinge design that eliminates the gap from previous generations when the device was folded. You also get a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside while having a 6.7-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, with both screens having a 120Hz refresh rate. In other words, they're about as nice as you could ask for.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is made with premium materials, and the triple-lens camera system packs in a 50MP main shooter, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There’s a 10MP selfie camera on the front cover, and a 4MP camera on the inner display. You also get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip inside for the best performance and power efficiency.

At $1,800, the Galaxy Z Fold is not cheap. So, you’ll want to protect your investment. Here are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases you can buy right now to keep your new phone safe and sound!

NINKI Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder Best clear rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best transparent Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details Waldeng 4-in-1 Fascinating Touch Slim Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details lisade Case with Strap for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best grip Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details DAKORIE Heavy Duty Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best heavy duty Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details Glyer Ultra Slim Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details ZJRUI Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best accessories Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details lisade Thin Slim Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best value Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details lisade Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best professional Galaxy Z Fold 5 case Jump to details Show 6 more items

NINKI Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder

Best clear rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Tough and durable PC frame

Transparent to show phone color

Multiple color options

Holds S Pen

Includes screen protector

Integrated kickstand and wireless charging compatible Cons Pricey

This case gives you pretty much everything you need. The tough PC frame will protect your Galaxy Z Fold 5 from everyday wear and tear, and the transparent material also shows off the color of the Fold 5 you chose. Plus, it comes in multiple colors, so you can pick your favorite.

The case even protects the new Flex Hinge, and it has a dedicated holder and case for your new S Pen (sold separately) to make it all match. You also get an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing, and the case is also wireless charging compatible.

NINKI Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder Best clear rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best transparent Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Simple case

Clear shell shows off phone color

Easy to get on and off

Good protection

Very affordable Cons Only clear color

If you want something simple but protective, this case will get the job done. It's made with a high-quality TPU material that is flexible, so it's easy to get it on and off your device as needed, like when you want to clean.

The clear color lets you show off your Galaxy Z Fold 5 color choice while knowing that it won't get damaged from everyday wear and tear — or even drops. The case is dust-proof, fingerprint-proof, and also easy to clean.

Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best transparent Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Waldeng 4-in-1 Fascinating Touch Slim Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Full 360-degree protection

Includes screen protectors and lens films

Protects the Flex Hinge

Non-slip textured grip

Military grade 10-foot drop protection Cons Expensive

No S Pen holder

This case from Waldeng is stylish and slim while still offering tough protection. It is a hybrid case that also has a metallic bumper to protect the Flex Hinge, and the rest of the case has a textured material that adds necessary grip to keep your Fold 5 in your hand. But if you do drop it, know that it's safe and sound with 10-foot military-grade drop protection.

To top things off, Waldeng includes everything you need for full 360-degree protection with tempered 9H screen protectors for the external cover display, an HD internal screen protector, and sapphire glass lens film. Of course, using everything is optional, but if you want extra peace and mind, having everything included is convenient. This case comes in Phantom Black or B-Pearly White colors.

Waldeng 4-in-1 Fascinating Touch Slim Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

lisade Case with Strap for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best grip Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Soft silicone material

Includes finger grip

Slim profile

Durable protection

Affordable Cons Only two colors

Do you appreciate having a phone grip integrated into your case? Then this one from lisade should do the trick. It is made with a soft-touch silicone material, so it adds extra grip and the slim profile still offers durable protection.

The back features an integrated strap that you can slip your fingers into for a better grip on your device when using it, especially for phone calls.

lisade Case with Strap for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best grip Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

DAKORIE Heavy Duty Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best heavy duty Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Premium PC material

Heavy duty shockproof protection

Integrated kickstand and camera cover

Anti-slip grip Cons Rugged look not for everyone

Only two colors

Those who want affordable but tough and rugged protection should take a look at this case from Dakorie. It is made with premium PC materials that are anti-slip, so it's grippy and shouldn't come out of your hand. It's heavy-duty with shockproof protection, allowing it to withstand pretty much anything you throw at it. The case even has a camera cover to keep the lenses safe and sound, and there is an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing. It is not the prettiest case out there, but it's great for those extreme environments.

DAKORIE Heavy Duty Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best heavy duty Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Glyer Ultra Slim Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Super slim profile

Simple design

Anti-fingerprint

Wireless charging compatible

Tactile buttons Cons Could be too slim for some

If you want something super slim that won't add extra bulk, consider this Glyer case. It is thin and lightweight, offering protection from everyday wear and tear and scratches. The non-glossy acrylic material means that it won't accumulate fingerprints, and the ultra-thin design makes it compatible with wireless charging. It's perfect for those who want something minimalistic.

Glyer Ultra Slim Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

ZJRUI Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best accessories Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Slim and lightweight profile

Looks sleek and professional

Hidden kickstand

Wireless charging compatible

Includes S Pen Holder and replacement S Pen Cons Limited colors

This slim case offers everyday protection from scratches and scuffs. The colors that it comes in, which are black, dark blue, and dark green, are sleek, elegant, and professional looking. The case also has a hidden kickstand for hands-free viewing, an S Pen holder, and it even includes a replacement S Pen that matches the case itself. Overall, it's a minimalistic and affordable case that throws in some nice extras.

ZJRUI Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best accessories Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

lisade Thin Slim Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best value Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Thin and slim design

Ergonomic grip

Lots of colors

Inexpensive

Shockproof protection Cons Textured design not for everyone

Looking for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 case that won't break the bank? This one from Lisade fits the bill nicely. It's a shockproof case with up to 10-foot protection that is thin and lightweight, so it won't add bulk to your device. It's scratch proof too, so you don't need to worry about it fading over time.

The unique texture provides an ergonomic grip, and there are a ton of colors to choose from, so you can go ahead and pick your favorite. The raised lips over the edges of the screens ensure that it won't get damaged if you put the device screen down on a flat surface, and the camera lenses are also protected this way.

lisade Thin Slim Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best value Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

lisade Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best professional Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros Slim design

Made with genuine leather and PC materials

Durable protection

Adds grip

Inexpensive

Multiple colors Cons Not vegan friendly

If you want a slim and lightweight case that'll look classy and professional in all situations? Then this leather case from Lisade is worth a look. Its slim and lightweight profile won't add bulk to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it still offers good protection from falls, shocks, and scratches.

The bumpers on the case are made with a tough PC material, and the back is a layer of leather that adds grip. You can pick from five colors, and these all cost less than $10 each.

lisade Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best professional Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Editors' Recommendations