 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases: 9 best ones so far

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Samsung’s next-generation foldable is here with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. This iteration has some notable improvements, including a new hinge design that eliminates the gap from previous generations when the device was folded. You also get a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside while having a 6.7-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, with both screens having a 120Hz refresh rate. In other words, they're about as nice as you could ask for.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is made with premium materials, and the triple-lens camera system packs in a 50MP main shooter, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There’s a 10MP selfie camera on the front cover, and a 4MP camera on the inner display. You also get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip inside for the best performance and power efficiency.

At $1,800, the Galaxy Z Fold is not cheap. So, you’ll want to protect your investment. Here are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases you can buy right now to keep your new phone safe and sound!

NINKI Compatible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder & S Pen,Screen Protector Hinge Case for Samsung Z Fold 5 Case with Kickstand,Samsung Z Fold 5 5g Case Galaxy Fold 5 5g Phone Case Blue
NINKI Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder
Best clear rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Osophter for Samsung Galaxy Z-Fold-5 Case: Clear Transparent Unisex Women Men Back Protective Cell Phone Cover（HD-Clear）
Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best transparent Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Waldeng 4-in-1 for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case, [Omni-Directional Protection] [Metallic Glossy Bumper] Fascinating Touch Silm Fit Stylish 5g Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 Phantom Black
Waldeng 4-in-1 Fascinating Touch Slim Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with Strap, [Non Slip Silicone Touch] Protective Phone Case with Elastic Finger Wristband for Men Women, Shockproof PC Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 2023 - Purple
lisade Case with Strap for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best grip Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
DAKORIE for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case Heavy Duty Shockproof 360°Ring Magnetic Kickstand Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G 2023 - Green
DAKORIE Heavy Duty Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best heavy duty Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case, Ultra Slim Phone Case Lightweight Wear-Resistant PC Material Hard Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Flip Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Protective Shell (Black)
Glyer Ultra Slim Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen, [Changable S Pen Holder & Kickstand ] [Support Wireless Charging] Matte Z Fold 5 Case, Hard PC Shockproof Anti-Scratch Case for Samsung Z Fold 5 (Green)
ZJRUI Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best accessories Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hard PC Full Protection Shockproof Thin Slim Case, Anti-Scratches Protective Cover Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G 2023, Pink
lisade Thin Slim Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best value Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case Leather, Luxury Frosted Soft Leather Phone Case for Men Women, Shockproof Protective Back Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G 2023 - Red
lisade Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best professional Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Jump to details
Ninki Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case in blue.
Ninki

NINKI Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder

Best clear rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Tough and durable PC frame
  • Transparent to show phone color
  • Multiple color options
  • Holds S Pen
  • Includes screen protector
  • Integrated kickstand and wireless charging compatible
Cons
  • Pricey

This case gives you pretty much everything you need. The tough PC frame will protect your Galaxy Z Fold 5 from everyday wear and tear, and the transparent material also shows off the color of the Fold 5 you chose. Plus, it comes in multiple colors, so you can pick your favorite.

The case even protects the new Flex Hinge, and it has a dedicated holder and case for your new S Pen (sold separately) to make it all match. You also get an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing, and the case is also wireless charging compatible.

NINKI Compatible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder & S Pen,Screen Protector Hinge Case for Samsung Z Fold 5 Case with Kickstand,Samsung Z Fold 5 5g Case Galaxy Fold 5 5g Phone Case Blue
NINKI Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen Holder
Best clear rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Osophter

Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best transparent Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Simple case
  • Clear shell shows off phone color
  • Easy to get on and off
  • Good protection
  • Very affordable
Cons
  • Only clear color

If you want something simple but protective, this case will get the job done. It's made with a high-quality TPU material that is flexible, so it's easy to get it on and off your device as needed, like when you want to clean.

The clear color lets you show off your Galaxy Z Fold 5 color choice while knowing that it won't get damaged from everyday wear and tear — or even drops. The case is dust-proof, fingerprint-proof, and also easy to clean.

Osophter for Samsung Galaxy Z-Fold-5 Case: Clear Transparent Unisex Women Men Back Protective Cell Phone Cover（HD-Clear）
Osophter Clear Transparent Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best transparent Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Related
Waldeng 4-in-1 case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Waldeng

Waldeng 4-in-1 Fascinating Touch Slim Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Full 360-degree protection
  • Includes screen protectors and lens films
  • Protects the Flex Hinge
  • Non-slip textured grip
  • Military grade 10-foot drop protection
Cons
  • Expensive
  • No S Pen holder

This case from Waldeng is stylish and slim while still offering tough protection. It is a hybrid case that also has a metallic bumper to protect the Flex Hinge, and the rest of the case has a textured material that adds necessary grip to keep your Fold 5 in your hand. But if you do drop it, know that it's safe and sound with 10-foot military-grade drop protection.

To top things off, Waldeng includes everything you need for full 360-degree protection with tempered 9H screen protectors for the external cover display, an HD internal screen protector, and sapphire glass lens film. Of course, using everything is optional, but if you want extra peace and mind, having everything included is convenient. This case comes in Phantom Black or B-Pearly White colors.

Waldeng 4-in-1 for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case, [Omni-Directional Protection] [Metallic Glossy Bumper] Fascinating Touch Silm Fit Stylish 5g Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 Phantom Black
Waldeng 4-in-1 Fascinating Touch Slim Fit Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
lisade silicone protective case with strap for Galaxy Z Fold 5 in purple.
lisade

lisade Case with Strap for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best grip Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Soft silicone material
  • Includes finger grip
  • Slim profile
  • Durable protection
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Only two colors

Do you appreciate having a phone grip integrated into your case? Then this one from lisade should do the trick. It is made with a soft-touch silicone material, so it adds extra grip and the slim profile still offers durable protection.

The back features an integrated strap that you can slip your fingers into for a better grip on your device when using it, especially for phone calls.

Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with Strap, [Non Slip Silicone Touch] Protective Phone Case with Elastic Finger Wristband for Men Women, Shockproof PC Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 2023 - Purple
lisade Case with Strap for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best grip Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
DAKORIE Heavy Duty case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in green.
DAKORIE

DAKORIE Heavy Duty Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best heavy duty Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Premium PC material
  • Heavy duty shockproof protection
  • Integrated kickstand and camera cover
  • Anti-slip grip
Cons
  • Rugged look not for everyone
  • Only two colors

Those who want affordable but tough and rugged protection should take a look at this case from Dakorie. It is made with premium PC materials that are anti-slip, so it's grippy and shouldn't come out of your hand. It's heavy-duty with shockproof protection, allowing it to withstand pretty much anything you throw at it. The case even has a camera cover to keep the lenses safe and sound, and there is an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing. It is not the prettiest case out there, but it's great for those extreme environments.

DAKORIE for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case Heavy Duty Shockproof 360°Ring Magnetic Kickstand Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G 2023 - Green
DAKORIE Heavy Duty Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best heavy duty Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
Glyer ultra slim case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Glyer

Glyer Ultra Slim Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Super slim profile
  • Simple design
  • Anti-fingerprint
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • Tactile buttons
Cons
  • Could be too slim for some

If you want something super slim that won't add extra bulk, consider this Glyer case. It is thin and lightweight, offering protection from everyday wear and tear and scratches. The non-glossy acrylic material means that it won't accumulate fingerprints, and the ultra-thin design makes it compatible with wireless charging. It's perfect for those who want something minimalistic.

Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case, Ultra Slim Phone Case Lightweight Wear-Resistant PC Material Hard Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Flip Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Protective Shell (Black)
Glyer Ultra Slim Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
ZJRUI Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case with S Pen holder and replacement S Pen in green.
ZJRUI

ZJRUI Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best accessories Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Slim and lightweight profile
  • Looks sleek and professional
  • Hidden kickstand
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • Includes S Pen Holder and replacement S Pen
Cons
  • Limited colors

This slim case offers everyday protection from scratches and scuffs. The colors that it comes in, which are black, dark blue, and dark green, are sleek, elegant, and professional looking. The case also has a hidden kickstand for hands-free viewing, an S Pen holder, and it even includes a replacement S Pen that matches the case itself. Overall, it's a minimalistic and affordable case that throws in some nice extras.

Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case with S Pen, [Changable S Pen Holder & Kickstand ] [Support Wireless Charging] Matte Z Fold 5 Case, Hard PC Shockproof Anti-Scratch Case for Samsung Z Fold 5 (Green)
ZJRUI Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best accessories Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
lisade Thin Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in pink.
lisade

lisade Thin Slim Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best value Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Thin and slim design
  • Ergonomic grip
  • Lots of colors
  • Inexpensive
  • Shockproof protection
Cons
  • Textured design not for everyone

Looking for a Galaxy Z Fold 5 case that won't break the bank? This one from Lisade fits the bill nicely. It's a shockproof case with up to 10-foot protection that is thin and lightweight, so it won't add bulk to your device. It's scratch proof too, so you don't need to worry about it fading over time.

The unique texture provides an ergonomic grip, and there are a ton of colors to choose from, so you can go ahead and pick your favorite. The raised lips over the edges of the screens ensure that it won't get damaged if you put the device screen down on a flat surface, and the camera lenses are also protected this way.

Lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hard PC Full Protection Shockproof Thin Slim Case, Anti-Scratches Protective Cover Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G 2023, Pink
lisade Thin Slim Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best value Galaxy Z Fold 5 case
lisade leather case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in red.
lisade

lisade Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Best professional Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Pros
  • Slim design
  • Made with genuine leather and PC materials
  • Durable protection
  • Adds grip
  • Inexpensive
  • Multiple colors
Cons
  • Not vegan friendly

If you want a slim and lightweight case that'll look classy and professional in all situations? Then this leather case from Lisade is worth a look. Its slim and lightweight profile won't add bulk to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it still offers good protection from falls, shocks, and scratches.

The bumpers on the case are made with a tough PC material, and the back is a layer of leather that adds grip. You can pick from five colors, and these all cost less than $10 each.

lisade for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case Leather, Luxury Frosted Soft Leather Phone Case for Men Women, Shockproof Protective Back Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G 2023 - Red
lisade Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Best professional Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Samsung’s clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone is $150 off today
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a bench.

With the imminent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, savvy shoppers are already hunting for discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There's no better time to purchase the foldable smartphone than during Amazon's Prime Day, as a $150 discount pulls the price of its 128GB version down to $850 from its original price of $1,000. However, like with most Prime Day phone deals for devices made by the top brands, we're not expecting this offer to last long, so if you're interested, you're going to have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
It will be a while before you'll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a discount -- it's not even officially launched yet -- but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more than just a consolation prize. The foldable smartphone is a treasure because of its excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution, support for HDR10+, and a variable refresh rate that scales up to 120Hz. There's also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 512 x 260 resolution screen on the cover where you can see notifications, access cards in Samsung Wallet, adjust settings, and view widgets.

Read more
Prime Day deal knocks $700 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Reading book on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking for a new and unique phone is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's usually priced at $1,800 with recent discounts bringing it down to $1,400 occasionally at Amazon. Right now though, you can buy it for $1,100 so you have an overall saving of $700. This makes now a really good time to buy if you've been considering one for a while. Easily one of the more substantial Prime Day phone deals around, it's certainly not going to be available for long. Here's a quick look at what to expect from the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is truly demonstrating that foldable phones are coming of age. If you're looking for one of the best folding phones, you absolutely need this one. It's different from your regular phone and certainly memorable. On the outside, you have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2,316 x 904 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Open it up and you get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate that's variable, along with a 2,176 x 1,812 resolution. Both screens look great and the crease is hardly noticeable once opened up.

Read more
Don’t miss this deal on the (unannounced) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
A person holding the open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We've spotted one of the best phone deals for anyone who likes to plan ahead with absolutely no risk involved. Right now, you can hand over your name and email address to Samsung and in exchange, you get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder its forthcoming Galaxy phones and its Galaxy Watches and Tabs. The weird part? None of these products have been announced yet with the next Unpacked event taking place on July 26. However, we're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and new tablets and watches to be announced here. There's literally no harm in signing up given there's nothing to pay but you get $50 of Samsung credit when you do pre-order in the future. Here's what else you need to know.

Why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Read more