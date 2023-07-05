Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We’re quickly making our way through the summer, and that can only mean one thing — it’s almost time for Samsung to announce a load of new gadgets.

Samsung has just confirmed that its next Unpacked event is happening on Wednesday, July 26. As previously announced by the company, Unpacked is happening in Korea for the very first time this year. As with previous Unpacked events, you’ll be able to watch the live stream for free right from your home.

Recommended Videos

What we expect from this Unpacked

This latest Unpacked is expected to be a big show. As far as smartphones go, this is where we anticipate Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Fold 5 is expected to be a fairly minor update, offering a very similar design and slightly upgraded specs compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The big change we’re expecting is a new water drop hinge design — which will allow the phone to finally close completely shut without an unsightly gap.

What should be more exciting is the Z Flip 5. It appears very likely that the Flip 5 will have a much larger cover screen compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — possibly going from 1.9 inches all the way up to 3.4 inches. Reports indicate that you’ll be able to run some optimized Samsung and Google apps on the cover screen, though it remains unclear if you’ll be able to run any Android app on it (like you can on the Motorola Razr Plus).

But it’s not just phones we’re expecting. We also expect Samsung to announce its Galaxy Watch 6 series of smartwatches — including the base Galaxy Watch 6 and the more premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The latter is likely a replacement for last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and unlike that watch, we expect the Watch 6 Classic to bring back Samsung’s iconic rotating bezel.

And if smartphones and smartwatches aren’t your things, Unpacked should also have a lot of tablets — three of them, to be exact. We suspect this is where Samsung will announce its Galaxy Tab S9 family of tablets, which should include the regular Tab S9, the Tab S9 Plus, and the Tab S9 Ultra.

When and where you can watch the live stream

If you want to tune in and watch Unpacked live, the event kicks off on Wednesday, July 26, at 7:00 a.m. ET/4:00 a.m. PT — a bit earlier than usual, given that it’s happening in Korea.

You’ll be able to watch the live stream “across Samsung’s various channels,” which will include YouTube and Samsung’s official website.

Additionally, Samsung is also launching early device registrations. If you head to Samsung’s website and fill out a brief form, you’ll get a $50 Samsung credit that you can use when preorders launch for the upcoming devices. While not a huge savings, it’s a no-commitment offer and guarantees you’ll pay $50 less when preorders roll around.

Editors' Recommendations