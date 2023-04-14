Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: news, leaks, price predictions, and more

Samsung is one of the most popular brands when it comes to mainstream foldable phones, as it has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 available right now. But we are expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year, which should once again give us one of the most compact smartphone experiences thanks to the super-portable size that allows it to fit in any pocket, a large screen when unfolded, and more.

Though the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is good for techies, it does fall short in some areas — including battery life, camera quality, and the tiny cover screen. But Samsung has a chance to rectify all of these issues with the Z Flip 5, as there have been rumors that Samsung is making some big changes.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: design and display

There haven’t been any specific rumors floating around about the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, it’s safe to assume that it will have the same clamshell design as its predecessors, and once the device is unfolded, it should reveal a 6.7-inch display.

But it does appear that Samsung will be going with a different hinge design this year. Ross Young tweeted in December 2022 that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a new hinge design that will help reduce the visibility of the seam on the display. One of the biggest problems with foldable devices is that you’re able to see a crease on the display due to the nature of how foldables work, but hopefully, this design change will mitigate that somewhat.

As I told my Super Followers yesterday, there are a couple of important changes coming to the Z Flip 5…

100%

Flip5 3.4/6.7 187g

Fold5 6.2/7.6 254g

According to Young, Samsung may utilize a “waterdrop” display, which would allow a section of the interior screen to essentially roll inside the phone itself, which would prevent creasing. The phone would also be made with lighter materials.

While the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just 1.9 inches, the Z Flip 5 should have a much larger display on the outside. Young claims the cover display will be about 3.4 inches across, and another leaker, IceUniverse, also corroborated that display size. Though it’s a larger cover screen for sure, it still won’t be taking up the entire outer cover, but it will definitely be more usable than its predecessor’s.

There have been a couple of different renderings of how the cover display could look. The first design by IceUniverse shows a square-shaped display that would encompass the exterior camera module. Another display concept render by SamMobile is similar, with the display taking up most of the outer top half, but it leaves some empty space, which could possibly be for the exterior cameras, rather than having the cameras be engulfed by the display.

There was also another rumor that the cover display may actually have two displays, with one being more discreet and in line with the cameras. This smaller display may be more suited for notifications and other things without taking up a lot of space on the larger display. If this is the case, then it would be the first of its kind.

As far as the main display on the inside of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, there has not been much news on that front, but it shouldn’t be much different than its predecessor’s. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

We should expect something similar with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but Samsung could surprise us with an upgrade to Quad HD resolution — we’ll just have to wait and see.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: specs

There haven’t been any specifics about what chip Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will use. Despite that, it’s probably a safe bet to say that it should have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy inside, at least.

This processor has already debuted with the Galaxy S23 lineup — which includes the S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is a special version of the chip made specifically for Galaxy devices, providing optimized performance and clocking speeds.

SamMobile claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have UFS 4.0 storage on models with at least 256GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 came in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, so the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably have the same. But if what SamMobile says about the UFS storage is true, then the 128GB variant will likely still useUFS 3.1 storage. And since the Z Flip 4 had 8GB RAM, we should expect at least 8GB on the Z Flip 5 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: cameras

Though the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were pretty much the same as on the Z Flip 3, it left a lot to be desired compared to other flagship Samsung devices, as well as the competition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

– 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

– 12MP + 12MP (UW) – Improved hinge

– New image sensors

– Large outer displays

– Qualcomm Snapdragon for Galaxy — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 6, 2023

There hasn’t been a lot of talk about what to expect with the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But a leaker by the name of Yogesh Brar believes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a pair of 12MP rear cameras, which would be the wide and ultrawide lenses. This matches the specs of its predecessor. However, it may have larger sensors, which would help capture more light, resulting in better photos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: battery and charging

One of the biggest flaws of the Z Flip 4 was the battery life. With just a 3,700mAh battery, it’s still very much a one-day phone, and you may even need a charger before the day is over.

But there may be hope for better battery life if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. The entire Galaxy S23 lineup has great battery life across the board, with even the base model S23 lasting up to two days on a single charge. That’s because of the power efficiency offered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. Hopefully, this will help the Z Flip 5 as well.

Samsung had up to 25-watt wired and 10W wireless charging speeds with the Z Flip 4. It’s hard to tell if Samsung will provide faster charging speeds with the Z Flip 5, as the base S23 only had up to 25W, though the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra have up to 45W speeds.

There’s no exact release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 yet, but Samsung has a fairly routine release schedule, with one coming in the winter and another in the summer. The Galaxy S23 series launched in February, which would be the winter release. Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022, so if the Z Flip 5 follows the same schedule, we should expect it later in the summer at another Samsung Unpacked event.

Young made a claim that Samsung will start production of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in June, which would make an August launch very likely. But the most important part of the phone, the display, will enter production in May.

With the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung did not increase prices from those of its predecessor. If the Galaxy Z Flip 5 follows suit, that means it should have the same price as the Z Flip 4, which started at $999.

