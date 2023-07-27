Samsung has finally added a big cover screen to its Flip lineup with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. After years of offering tiny cover displays that are good for widgets and notifications ,but nothing more, the Flip 5 is a major step forward.

Since its launch, we’ve hailed the Motorola Razr Plus as the best user experience on a clamshell foldable because it allows you to get things done without opening the phone — and in a very seamless manner. But with the addition of a 3.4-inch cover display on the Z Flip 5, has it finally bridged the gap between the two flip phones? Here’s a full comparison between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: specs

Motorola Razr Plus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Size Unfolded: 170.8 x 74 x 7mm (6.7 x 2.9 x 0.27 inches) Folded: 88.4 x 74 x 15.1mm (3.4 x 2.9 x 0.59 inches) Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (6.5 x 2.8 x 0.27 inches) Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (3.3 x 2.8 x 0.59 inches) Weight 188.5 grams (6.53 ounces) 187 grams (6.6 ounces) Screen size Cover screen: 3.6 inch AMOLED Inner screen: 6.9 inch AMOLED Cover screen: 3.4 inch AMOLED Inner screen: 6.7 inch AMOLED Screen resolution Cover screen: 1056 x 1066 pixels (413 pixels per inch), 144Hz Inner screen: 1080 x 2640 pixels (413 pixels per inch), 165Hz Cover screen: 7 20 x 748 pixels (306 ppi), 60Hz Inner screen: 1080 x 2640 pixels (426 pixels per inch), 120Hz Operating system Android 13 Android 13 Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB MicroSD card slot No No Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB Camera Dual lens 12MP wide, 13MP ultrawide rear, 32MP front Dual lens 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide rear, 10MP front Video Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps) Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps) Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C 2.0 USB-C 2.0 Fingerprint sensor Yes, embedded in the power button Yes, embedded in the power button Water resistance IP52 IPX8 Battery 3,800mAh battery 30W wired charging 5W wireless charging 3,700mAh battery 25W wired charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support Most major carriers Most major carriers Colors Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Price Starting at $1,000 Starting at $1,000 Buy from Most major retailers Most major retailers Review Motorola Razr Plus review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: design and display

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, when folded, was thicker than the Razr Plus. But thanks to its new hinge mechanism, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the same thickness as its Motorola counterpart. Samsung has replaced the old hinge design with a water-drop style hinge to help the phone sit almost flush – just like the Razr. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s build seems more solid than the Razr Plus. For example, when trying to rub the two folded parts against each other, the Razr’s hinge seems flimsy and has some give to it; this doesn’t happen on the Flip 5. Plus, the overall in-hand feel of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is better than the Motorola’s.

Starting off with the display of the cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. By contrast, the Motorola Razr Plus has a bigger 3.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The bigger number on the Razr Plus doesn’t convey the whole story because you don’t get to use the display portion that’s covered by the two cameras.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display as the Flip 4. It supports a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Razr Plus has a taller 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Notably, the Razr Plus is IP52-rated for dust and water resistance, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is IPX8-rated, with no dust protection, but better water resistance.

Although the Razr Plus has the more technically impressive cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s better construction, nicer in-hand feel, similarly sized cover screen, and significantly better water resistance give it a win here.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: performance and battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the best-of-2023 (so far) flagship processor — the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. It’s been a great chipset for all flagship phones this year, and we expect the Flip 5 to offer a better battery life than its predecessor because of the chipset. However, it will be worth seeing if the processor is able to help it last an entire day, especially given that the Flip 5 packs the same 3,700mAh battery as the Flip 4 and has a bigger cover screen to power.

The Motorola Razr Plus comes equipped with the previous-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It goes through day-to-day tasks with fluidity, but starts getting a bit warm if you push it. The device packs a slightly bigger 3,800mAh battery and lasts a full day if you aren’t a heavy phone user. The Razr Plus comes with up to 12GB RAM, while the Flip 5 is limited to 8GB of RAM.

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 5 technically has a newer processor, any difference in performance is likely to be negligible at best — and the same goes for battery life. We’ll see if this changes after more hands-on testing, but for now, we’re calling this one a tie.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: cameras

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Similarly, the Motorola Razr Plus has a dual-camera array on its cover screen: a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. On the inside lies a 32MP selfie shooter on the Razr Plus, as compared to the 10MP camera on the Flip 5.

Neither of the two phones captures photos as well as the other flagship phones in their price range; cameras aren’t their strong points. In our comparison of Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr Plus, we noted that the Samsung phone clicks better photos than its counterpart. Samsung is only improving on that with the Z Flip 5 (even if only slightly), which is likely to help it beat the Motorola Razr Plus in the camera department. As such, we’re giving this round to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: software and updates

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13, while the Motorola Razr Plus comes with a much cleaner, stock-like build of Android 13. Both have their own advantages, which are apparent on the cover screen.

The Razr Plus can run almost any app on the outer display right out of the box, whereas Samsung’s experience is more limited. By default, the Z Flip 5 only allows you to use select apps on the cover screen — including Google/Samsung Messages, WhatsApp, Google Maps, YouTube, and Netflix. However, after some tinkering with the Good Lock app, you can start using any app you wish.

Motorola’s cover screen experience is much easier to use and is more charming — thanks to the Moo Time clock face, which is intuitive and reacts when you tap on it. Plus, Motorola’s always-on-display remains unparalleled by letting you see more information after touching and holding the notification without unlocking the phone.

On the other hand, Samsung has also added a full-fledged keyboard to reply to messages on the cover screen. You also get access to Samsung Wallet, which lets you store IDs and passes for things like concerts, movies, and airplanes.

While we generally prefer the software experience of the Razr Plus more, the company will only support its device with three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be supported with four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

Although it’s not quite as simple a process on the Z Flip 5, it is possible to run any app you want on the cover screen of either phone. Motorola’s experience is simpler and more welcoming in parts, but Samsung has the upper hand in terms of software updates. Both phones trade punches pretty equally, so we’re calling this one a tie.

Winner: Tie

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus: price and availability

The Motorola Razr Plus is available starting at $1,000. It’s supported by most major carriers and can be found in most major electronics retailers or purchased directly through Motorola.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs the same $1,000, and you can buy it through major retailers and carriers or direct through Samsung. Preorders for the phone are open now, with regular sales beginning on August 11.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

There’s no denying that Motorola nailed the cover screen experience on the Razr Plus. It’s well-designed, extremely capable, and easy enough for anyone to use. Combined with the rest of the Razr Plus package, which is very good all-around, it’s a great buy.

But with Samsung now allowing you to run apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen, the company is no longer trailing as far behind as it was with the Flip 4, even though the implementation isn’t quite as seamless. Combined with better cameras, a more capable chipset, and a nicer overall build, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes the cake for being the better flip phone than the Razr Plus.

