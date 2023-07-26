 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its main display open.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

Samsung has unveiled its newest foldable smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both the new Fold and the Flip come with significant improvements, including a thinner profile, a new hinge mechanism that keeps the phones shut tight when folded, and a bespoke Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “for Galaxy” chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell also earns a new flex-worthy design upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its new and larger 3.4-inch outer display. It can now run numerous full-size apps and supports full keyboard input.

The improved hinge and the new display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sure make the clamshell phone desirable. On top of that, Samsung’s proactive approach with frequent software updates — and the promise of four Android platform upgrades and five years of security updates — make the Flip 5 highly desirable to those who wish for a compact and swanky phone. Starting at just a penny short of $1,000, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also one of the lightest purchases on the pocket for anyone who wants to try folding smartphones.

But even four years after foldable phones first landed in the hands of consumers, the design may feel relatively uncommon among the horde of bricklike phones. Besides, the folding display can raise concerns about the phone’s resistance to dust, water, and other damaging agents. If you’re wondering whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is waterproof, here’s what you must know before buying it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is water-resistant, not waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 half-folded open.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with an IPX8 rating. This means the latest Samsung clamshell is water-resistant but not entirely waterproof. Besides its defense against water, the Galaxy Z Flip has no guards against other liquids, dust, gravel, etc.

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) allocates certain numbers to grade an electronic device’s ability to withstand liquids and dust, expressed in IP ratings. As per the IEC, an IPX8 rating means the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has top-notch resistance to water and can stay submerged in a depth of up to 1.5 meters (or about 5 feet) for up to 30 minutes.

What does an IPX8 rating mean?

Samsung logo on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

It is worth noting this protection is subject to very specific testing conditions and only applies to freshwater with a temperature ranging from 15 to 35 degrees Celsius (or 59 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit). That simply means the phone can bear sparse rain, water spillage, or occasionally being dunked into a stream of fresh water (preferably not stagnant) for a quick underwater photo or video.

However, it is not advised to use the Galaxy Z Flip 5 near a swimming pool or soak it in tap water since salts, especially chlorine, can clog up the insides or lead to short-circuiting. Likewise, seawater can be extremely damaging to the smartphone, so you should be extra careful while taking the phone to the beach.

On your trip to the beach, you must also be cautious about sand getting anywhere near your brand-new flip phone. We say this because the “X” in IPX8 indicates the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has not been tested for resistance against dust and other solid menacers. Sand, although distinct from dust, can get stuck inside the phone when you fold it shut, leading to chafing on the flexible inner screen, which is made of a plastic-like material and lacks any major protection like Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outer glass.

So, the bottom line is that while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is water-resistant, it is nowhere close to waterproof. Always be cautious while using the phone near water and avoid the temptation to plunge it into water. That burst of adrenaline can cost you a whole lot since usual warranties don’t cover liquid damage. If your phone gets wet, you should absolutely avoid using or charging it.

If you’re outdoorsy or wish to be carefree about unfortunate incidents involving water (or other damages to the phone), you can get a two-year protection under Samsung Care Plus for $149 (or $8 monthly). If your Galaxy Z Flip 5 happens to undergo an accident in these two years, you can get a repair for only $29.

