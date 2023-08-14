I made a mistake with my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through Samsung’s own online store, there are several exclusive colors to choose from, including the ones available at your local carrier. When I decided to get the Z Flip 5 instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, I also decided to go for one of the online-only colors too.

But while I know I chose the right phone, I’m not absolutely sure I chose the right color.

Samsung’s Z Flip 5 colors, explained

There are four standard Samsung colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5: a cool Mint, a colorful (but rather pink) Lavender, a subtle Cream, and a safe-but-boring Graphite. The Mint version does look great, and it’s the phone I’ve been using ahead of the one I ordered arriving. The finish is smooth and glossy, the color itself is subdued but still striking, and although the Lavender also looks good, Mint is probably the one I’d choose if relegated to only selecting from the standard colors.

But Samsung adds another four exclusive colors to the lineup when ordering the phone from its website: grey, blue, green, and yellow. Unlike a regular, non-folding phone, whichever color you choose, it doesn’t extend all the way down the back of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as the top half of the phone is dominated by the new 3.4-inch cover screen. It’s only the lower half of the phone that has the color applied, and with the phone face up on a table, you don’t see the color of the phone at all.

There is another difference between the Samsung exclusive colors and the standard ones, and that’s the color of the chassis. Choose a Samsung exclusive color, and the Armor Aluminum has a dark, matte grey, almost black finish, which extends to the exposed back of the hinge too. The standard colors are different, with the Mint, Cream, and Lavender models all getting a polished silver chassis, while the Graphite version has a polished grey frame.

Which Galaxy Z Flip 5 color did I choose?

After some deliberation, I chose the blue color for my Galaxy Z Flip 5. Upon arrival, the difference between it and the finish for the Mint version was obvious, as it’s far more matte. There’s no shine to it, which I don’t mind, and it should help it resist fingerprints and smudges. The glass is smooth and cool to the touch with a different texture to the glossy models, and because it’s matched with the dark grey chassis, the phone is extremely subtle.

In fact, it’s a bit too subtle. When I was choosing the color, I was torn between blue and yellow, but I questioned whether I’d really want to live with a yellow phone for the next year. I’m all for bright, fun colors, but this may end up being a bit too bright and fun after a while. So I ordered the blue because it’s my go-to color choice for just about anything.

Now the blue Galaxy Z Flip 5 is here, and I’ve got used to seeing it on the desk and in my hand, I like it a lot. But I wonder if the fun yellow version would have made me smile when I looked at it, as even with the matte finish, it would still be more noticeable.

The fact the finish is matte isn’t all that obvious when you look at the renders on Samsung’s website, and my concerns over brightness are negated by it. If I had known at the time of ordering it wasn’t going to look like the surface of the sun, I may have opted for it instead.

The one thing I wish I knew about the colors

I can, of course, live with my choice of color, but I do wish one particular detail had been highlighted better, and that’s the placement of the legal text on the phone. I’ve got no idea where it is on the Mint Galaxy Z Flip 5, as it’s certainly not in the same place as the blue model, which is in the lower center of the rear panel. It’s not really noticeable, but it’s definitely there, and although I don’t think it spoils the look entirely, I’d rather it was more disguised.

The Mint model proves Samsung didn’t have to slap it on the back of the phone if it didn’t want to, as I can’t see it anywhere. It doesn’t appear to be hidden on the chassis, and the rear panel’s gloss finish either does a very good job of hiding it, or it’s simply not there at all. What a shame it couldn’t do the same on all the colors, especially the “special” ones it sells directly. I haven’t seen any of the other exclusive colors in person, but assume they have the same layout as the blue version.

What frustrates me about this is Samsung’s renders don’t show the text on the back of the phone at all, so even if I had looked more closely, I wouldn’t have known it was there. Plus, having already handled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in all the standard colors and not having seen it, the possibility of it being there didn’t cross my mind.

What does this mean for you?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a brilliant buy, and even in my short time with it so far, the cover screen’s personalization features and app support make it a vast improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its small, simple screen. All you have to do is decide which of the eight colors you want it in, and as it turns out, this isn’t all that easy.

Before you fully decide on one of the Samsung exclusive colors, remember the finishes show the legal text, are matte, and therefore not quite as shiny as the standard colors. It’s wise to take into account the darker chassis, too, as this tones down the overall look of the phone a lot. If anything, the Mint or Lavender versions with the polished frames are more eye-catching — if that’s what you’re after.

But if you want a subtle look while still having a flash of color, then the exclusive blue is a great choice, and I’d assume the green version would be too. I’m slightly regretting my decision not to buy the yellow one and for not looking closely enough to spot the legal text, but hopefully, now you have a clearer idea of what the differences are between the two sets of colors, you won’t do the same.

