Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 may get a feature the iPad has never had

Samsung is working on bringing IP67 water and dust resistance to its Galaxy Tab S9 devices, a new report claims. This comes from the fairly reliable Samsung-focused tech blog SamMobile. The company is expected to launch its next-gen Tab S devices in roughly six months, having adopted an 18-month cycle since 2020.

The report notes that this would be distinct from the Active Tab series, which Samsung sells as a rugged alternative to its regular Galaxy S tablets. Samsung’s previous Galaxy S tablets had not been equipped with any form of IP rating, though the company had extended it to the similarly sized Fold-series.

Tablets aren’t known for being waterproof, though, as only a few specialty tablets (including the aforementioned Active Tab devices) sport the feature. No iPad has ever sported the feature either — not even the flagship iPad Pro. The IP67 rating would add total dust protection and partial immersion protection certified for up to 30 minutes.

Though it would be good news if true, the report notes that Samsung could still change its mind, with design choices like this not being set in stone this far from launch. As for when the device is coming, the Galaxy Tab S9 models are expected to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Samsung’s annual summer Unpacked event. This would include the Galaxy Tab S9, a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and a potential Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra based on last year. We say that now, though Samsung’s tablet lineups have never quite been as consistent as its smartphone range.

If it does happen, Samsung’s Galaxy S tablets would be leapfrogging over Apple’s iPad regarding this crucial feature set. Despite having highly capable devices, the latter has yet to receive IP ratings, meaning that they are more vulnerable to dust and water than the average iPhone or Android flagship. Touting that alongside Google’s Android tablet software changes, the company would then be able to more effectively pitch its products to enterprises and large businesses as durable, reliable pieces of hardware.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations