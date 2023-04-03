 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s our very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Samsung’s existing slate of Android tablets is one of the finest hardware of its kind, and it appears that the company doesn’t want to stray from the winning formula any time soon. Leaker @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S9 Plus, and they bear a striking similarity to its Galaxy Tab S8 series predecessor.

The sleek metallic build with sharp edges is here to stay, and so is the contrasting magnetic strip at the back. The bezel size also remains familiar, while the horizontally positioned selfie camera is once again positioned at the same spot.

Related Videos
Leaked Galaxy Tab S9+ render.
WolfOfTablet/OnLeaks

The only notable change is the camera lens aesthetics. Samsung is abandoning the pill-shaped camera island design in favor of the floating lens look that can be seen on Samsung’s current crop of Galaxy S23 series flagship phones.

Related

The screen size is said to be 12.4 inches with a resolution of 1752 x 2800 pixels. Assuming Samsung doesn’t make a regressive move, this is most likely an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is just 5.64mm thick, which is quite a notable difference compared to the 10th Gen iPad, which commands a thickness of 7mm. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is also said to feature a quad-speaker array, and it is most likely the stereo output type.

SamsungGalaxy Tab S9 Plus Render

Once again, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack to be seen here, and neither is there support for storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus looks cleaner than its predecessor, without making any alarming changes to the overall design language.

We don’t know much about the innards yet, but if one were to take an educated guess, Samsung will equip it with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that also powers its existing flagship phones — like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It would be interesting to see if Samsung can bump up the battery capacity and also raises the fast charging output.

Galaxy Tab S9+ leaked images
WolfOfTablet

As for a tentative launch date, the best bet would be the upcoming Unpacked event in 2023’s second half, which could also witness the launch of Samsung’s next-gen foldable phones. Unfortunately, we haven’t come across any credible leaks so far regarding an expected asking price for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

But it’s not just the hardware that is worth waiting for. By the time the Galaxy Tab S9 trio hits the shelves, Android 14 would hit the public beta release phase. It would be interesting to see what changes Samsung makes on top of Android 14’s foundations to design its next major One UI update.

One UI 5.1 is already quite a rewarding experience on the Galaxy Tab S8, which beats the iPad and iPadOS in a lot of ways. I can’t wait to see Samsung delving deeper into tablet-centric customizations for One UI, especially after the promising changes that we’ve seen so far with Android 14’s planned changes for foldable and large-screen devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The one thing the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 7 all get wrong
Apple iPhone SE (2020) being plugged in to charge.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, new smartphones broke cover as one would expect. I won't bore you with all the details; Digital Trends' Joe Maring and Jacob Roach wrote an excellent roundup of all the best MWC 2023 announcements already.

One key quality-of-life-improving feature we picked up on as a theme was charging speed. Apple, Samsung, and Google, the mainstream phone brands by coverage (even if not all by sales), stick to a fast-charging average speed of just over an hour — even with the latest iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 7. By comparison, a phone from Xiaomi, Oppo, or OnePlus can get you moving in 30 minutes or even less. It's time to demand more from our phones.
Fast charging exists — just not for you

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an SD card slot? Know this before buying
Holding the green Samsung Galaxy S23.

New smartphone releases seem to be in an everchanging state when it comes to what's included with current hardware. It wasn't that long ago when every phone came with an SD card slot for expandable storage, but in 2023, the feature is a rarity — leaving many people doubtful that the Samsung Galaxy S23 has an SD card slot.

With how crucial smartphones are for storing all kinds of data, whether that's in the form of personal information in notes or apps or the hundreds of pictures in its camera roll, understanding the S23's internal storage options and whether it can be expanded using a microSD card is crucial for prospective buyers. It's time to answer the burning question — does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an SD card slot?
The Galaxy S23 does not have an SD card slot

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra all next to each other.

Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack in 2016, Android phone manufacturers have slowly, but surely followed suit. Samsung — arguably the most popular Android phone brand — has been on the slower side compared to its competition. But starting in 2020, the headphone jack has been missing from Samsung's flagship Galaxy S smartphones. So that begs a question -- does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?

It may seem like a silly question to ask, given Samsung's history here, but it's perfectly valid. Companies change plans all the time. Samsung may not have used headphone jacks for the last few years, but that doesn't mean it'll never bring them back. Is the S23 the one to turn around the headphone jack ship?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a headphone jack

Read more