Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Fold device yet. And it’s also the most technically capable, offering a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a brighter inner display, slightly improved cameras, and more. But did the thinner and lighter design have any impact on the Fold 5’s water resistance?

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 offered an IPX8 rating for water resistance, not waterproofing. The two terms are used interchangeably every now and then, but there’s a clear difference between the two. Does the Z Fold 5 keep that IPX8 water resistance rating? Does it have something better? Something worse? Here’s what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is water-resistant, not waterproof

Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. All smartphones that are IP rated are tested for water and dust resistance and not for a waterproof build. Water resistance conveys that a smartphone can repel water and resist its penetration to a certain level, but not entirely. By contrast, “waterproof” means that the device is impermeable, which isn’t possible for any IP-rated smartphone.

The closest thing available to measure water protection is the Ingress Protection (IP) rating. Usually, a water-resistant device sports a coating of thin-film nanotechnology, which could be on the inside, outside, or both. It makes the device hydrophobic. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 is IPX8 rated for water resistance.

What does IPX8 mean?

Ingress Protection (IP) rating is made to measure the level of dust and water resistance on devices. The first digit after “IP” is used to describe the level of protection against the ingress of solid particles (like dust) and ranges from 0 to 6 — or, in the case of the Z Fold 5, X. The higher the number, the better protection against dust, while “X” means a device is not tested for dust ingress.

The next digit describes the level of water protection. Notably, the testing is done with fresh water, so no IP-rated device gives you protection against saltwater at the beach. It ranges from 0 to 9 or X. The 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rather high, which means it’s got solid protection against water.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is IPX8 rated, it doesn’t feature any sort of dust ingress protection. But “8” after the “X” means that it will function properly even after being submerged in fresh water for up to 30 minutes and 1.5 meters depth – ideally between 15 and 35 degrees Celcius temperature.

This means you can use your Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the rain or near the pool. But don’t take it to the beach, please. And be mindful of using it in dusty environments, as there is no dust ingress protection. Keep those tips in mind, and you can ensure your Z Fold 5 stays in the best shape possible for years to come.

