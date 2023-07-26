 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: 6 best ones right now

Mark Jansen
By

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been revealed at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and it shows that Samsung is still serious about a foldable future. Brand new to the Flip range this year is a revamped outer screen, with a big, new 3.4-inch size and the ability to do even more than it could before. While you're still going to want to open the phone to do most of your business (or just scroll through Instagram), the new outer screen means you can stay on top of your notifications while keeping your phone folded and safe.

But as cool as all that is, accidents still happen, and even the best smartphones can't withstand a drop onto concrete without at least some damage. While keeping your phone folded and using the outer screen can help to keep it safe from hazards, the outside can still be chipped, cracked, or even shattered. That's where cases come in.

While some of the biggest names haven't rolled out their cases yet, there are already some early choices to keep an eye on as you secure your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder. Here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases so far!

The Ziulqik case on a blank background.

Ziulqik Slim Clear Case

Best clear Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Pros
  • Clear and slim
  • Adds additional grip
  • Hard polycarbonate material
Cons
  • Not as protective as other cases
  • No hinge protection

"Sleek", "futuristic", and "gorgeous" are all words you can easily use to describe the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, so why would you hide that behind a piece of opaque plastic? A clear case means you don't have to sacrifice looks for protection, and this simple design doesn't need to be expensive to be effective. This clear case comes with everything you need in a transparent case and is made from tough and hard polycarbonate, which is resistant to scratches and dirt. And while it may not be as effective against drops as a softer TPU case, it'll still provide decent protection.

That level of protection isn't very high, though, and keep in mind there's also no protection for the all-important hinge here, so anyone with worries about the longevity and safety of their device may want to look further down this list at something a lot more protective. However, if you want a solid everyday clear case that doesn't block your view, this is a solid choice.

ZIULQIK for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case, Clear Shockproof Zflip5 Phone Cover, Slim Thin Protective Cases for Flip5 5G Phone - Transparent
Ziulqik Slim Clear Case
Best clear Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case
The Onola case for the Z Flip 5 on a blank background.

Onola Full Cover Clear Case

Best rugged clear Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Pros
  • Adds protection to a clear case
  • Comes with screen protector for outer screen
  • Protects from dirt, bumps, and shocks
Cons
  • Adds bulk
  • Drop-resistance could be better

There are options if you're looking for just a bit more protection from a clear case. Onola's clear case has everything you need from a clear case, but with the added benefit of protection for the hinge and an additional screen protector for the outer display as well. It's a potent combination, especially considering the hard polycarbonate material it's made from.

However, that additional protection does come with a price, and it's losing that sleek profile the Z Flip 5 is known for. The hinge protection, in particular, adds a fair amount of additional bulk to your phone, and while it fares well enough when the phone is closed, when opened up, it does stick out from the rest of the case. There's the silver lining that this will afford even more protection, of course, but it's a case you'll certainly notice — which tends to run contrary to the purpose of most clear cases.

Onola Full Cover Clear Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Onola Full Cover Clear Case
Best rugged clear Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case
The Dakorie ring case for the Z Flip 5 on a blank background.

Dakorie Ring Case

Best ring Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Pros
  • The ring is a useful addition
  • Good protection, including corner bumpers
  • Hinge coverage
Cons
  • Ring could easily get in the way

If you like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, then you should put a ring on it — because it turns out that's a really useful thing to have. Dakorie's Ring Case is another hard polycarbonate case, but with a small twist. Placed in the center of the hinge protection is a gold-colored ring, which can be freely rotated and placed to function as a kickstand or finger holder. It can even clip onto bags to keep your phone safe and secure. It's a great little design, and it also comes with some extra safety additions, like corner bumpers to keep the phone safe from bumps and drops.

It's not perfect. The hinge coverage is smaller than some other cases, and the ring could get in the way if you're trying to lay your phone down flat. But that's a relatively minor issue when compared to the utility it adds.

Dakorie Ring Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dakorie Ring Case
Best ring Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case
The Haotp leather case for the Z Flip 5 on a blank background.

Haotp PU Leather Wallet Case

Best wallet Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Pros
  • Wide range of colorways
  • Nice feel and grip
  • Additional wallet space
Cons
  • Protection only decent
  • No hinge protection

The humble wallet case is one of the most enduring phone case types, and it's easy to see why. They're elegant, look and feel great, and they offer decent protection too. As such, it's obvious why we've fallen for this PU leather case from Haotp. Sure, it's not real leather, but PU leather is durable and easy to clean while offering good grip and decent insulation from scratches and minor bumps and drops. The real party trick is the wallet slot around the back, though, where there's room for a number of credit cards, spare cash, or travel tickets to nest.

Unfortunately, there's no hinge protection, and the protection against damage isn't going to be all that great, despite the additional inner casing nestling your phone. But if you're looking for a case with a larger number of colors to pick from that won't look out of place anywhere from a boardroom to a fast food restaurant, this is the case to check out.

HAOTP Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Luxury PU Leather Wallet Protective Phone Case Card Slots Pocket Purse Women Man Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G Green
Haotp PU Leather Wallet Case
Best wallet Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case
The Caredoctor case for the Z Flip 5 on a blank background.

Caredoctor Shockproof Slim Case

Best slim Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Pros
  • Thin and slim
  • Offers good protection
  • Raised edges around display and camera lenses
Cons
  • No cover for the hinge
  • Could have more drop-resistance

If you want more of an understated look for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, then Caredoctor's thin polycarbonate case is a good choice. Available in a number of colors, each case is quiet and minimal, with a material that resists fingerprints, stains, and scratches. Sure, it's on the edge of being called boring, but that appeals to some people. The edges around the display and camera lenses are ever so slightly raised, so vulnerable areas don't rest directly on surfaces, and while thin, it still offers good protection against a wide range of potential damage. If it had an inner core of TPU, it would be better against drops, but it still performs well enough in this regard. Again, there's no cover for the hinge though, which does mean it's slightly exposed when half-open and closed.

Caredoctor Shockproof Slim Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Caredoctor Shockproof Slim Case
Best slim Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case
The Giyer rugged case for the Z Flip 5 on a blank background.

Giyer Rugged Slim Case

Best rugged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Pros
  • Solid all-around protection
  • Included screen protector for outer screen
  • Lanyard attachment point
Cons
  • Adds bulk
  • Drop-resistance might be lacking

There's always room for something a little more rugged, and while this isn't exactly a rugged case (we normally expect a bit more in the way of shock absorption in the best rugged case), Giyer's case is a good middle ground between a slim case and a more protective one. Right off the bat, we see there's hinge protection, and while it does still stick out and add bulk, it's important that this vulnerable area is kept safe. There's also a screen protector for the outer screen that affords extra protection.

It's not the most rugged case we've ever seen, and we're sure we'll see more options for adventurous sorts once the Z Flip 5 is properly out, but this is still a good stopgap until something even more rugged is available.

Giyer Rugged Slim Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Giyer Rugged Slim Case
Best rugged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

