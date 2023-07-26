Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have a headphone jack?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been revealed, and it’s flippin’ marvelous. So far, it’s largely just Samsung that has defined the nascent flip smartphone market, and while flipping and folding phones haven’t quite broken into the mainstream yet, the Z Flip 5 is sure to tempt more and more people into buying into the future of smartphone design. The biggest new addition to the Z Flip 5 is the much larger outer screen, which is a big upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4‘s much smaller display and worthy of rivaling the Motorola Razr Plus‘s impressively large outer display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sure to be a technological marvel, packed with the latest and most powerful hardware Samsung can get its hands on. But what about a piece of very old tech? What about the humble 3.5mm headphone jack? Does Samsung’s latest flip phone have room for a headphone jack, or does the Z Flip 5 follow the same trend of the last few years in omitting the venerable port?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have a headphone jack

It’s bad news for anyone hoping otherwise: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have a headphone jack. This shouldn’t really be a surprise to many people, as Samsung hasn’t included a headphone jack on a flagship-tier phone since the Galaxy S10 in 2019, with more and more of its phones following suit in the years since. With this sort of context, we didn’t expect the Z Flip 5 to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, but confirmation is good to have.

So really, it’s no big surprise, but that probably doesn’t help you if you were hoping to use your fancy pair of wired headphones to listen to your tunes on your Z Flip 5. Thankfully, there’s a large number of ways to listen to music, videos, and other multimedia on your phone — all without needing a headphone jack.

What are your listening options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

The easiest way to listen to music on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is through a Bluetooth connection, using some of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones. While Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be the best fit for the Z Flip 5, don’t think you have to fully buy into Samsung’s ecosystem to get a great sound experience, as any number of great Bluetooth headphones will work with your new phone. Once a premium option, wireless earbuds are now available at a huge range of prices, and it doesn’t cost too much to get a pair with excellent sound — though you’ll have to pay more to get advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC).

If you’re really wedded to your wired headphones, then there’s still an option for you. USB-C to 3.5mm dongles still exist, and they allow you to keep using your wired headphones on your Z Flip 5. Just plug the dongle into your phone’s USB-C port, attach your headphones to the 3.5mm jack end of the dongle, and you can use your wired headphones the way you always have.

Of course, there’s always the “no headphones at all” route, which is a good choice if you’re at home or somewhere private. Just eschew the need for headphones altogether and blast your favorite songs out of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s speakers instead. Or use the aforementioned Bluetooth connection to connect to a Bluetooth speaker.

