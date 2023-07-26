 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have a headphone jack?

Mark Jansen
By
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 half-folded open.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been revealed, and it’s flippin’ marvelous. So far, it’s largely just Samsung that has defined the nascent flip smartphone market, and while flipping and folding phones haven’t quite broken into the mainstream yet, the Z Flip 5 is sure to tempt more and more people into buying into the future of smartphone design. The biggest new addition to the Z Flip 5 is the much larger outer screen, which is a big upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4‘s much smaller display and worthy of rivaling the Motorola Razr Plus‘s impressively large outer display.

Recommended Videos

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sure to be a technological marvel, packed with the latest and most powerful hardware Samsung can get its hands on. But what about a piece of very old tech? What about the humble 3.5mm headphone jack? Does Samsung’s latest flip phone have room for a headphone jack, or does the Z Flip 5 follow the same trend of the last few years in omitting the venerable port?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have a headphone jack

USB-C port on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

It’s bad news for anyone hoping otherwise: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does not have a headphone jack. This shouldn’t really be a surprise to many people, as Samsung hasn’t included a headphone jack on a flagship-tier phone since the Galaxy S10 in 2019, with more and more of its phones following suit in the years since. With this sort of context, we didn’t expect the Z Flip 5 to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, but confirmation is good to have.

So really, it’s no big surprise, but that probably doesn’t help you if you were hoping to use your fancy pair of wired headphones to listen to your tunes on your Z Flip 5. Thankfully, there’s a large number of ways to listen to music, videos, and other multimedia on your phone — all without needing a headphone jack.

What are your listening options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

A collection of earbuds open on a table.

The easiest way to listen to music on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is through a Bluetooth connection, using some of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones. While Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be the best fit for the Z Flip 5, don’t think you have to fully buy into Samsung’s ecosystem to get a great sound experience, as any number of great Bluetooth headphones will work with your new phone. Once a premium option, wireless earbuds are now available at a huge range of prices, and it doesn’t cost too much to get a pair with excellent sound — though you’ll have to pay more to get advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC).

If you’re really wedded to your wired headphones, then there’s still an option for you. USB-C to 3.5mm dongles still exist, and they allow you to keep using your wired headphones on your Z Flip 5. Just plug the dongle into your phone’s USB-C port, attach your headphones to the 3.5mm jack end of the dongle, and you can use your wired headphones the way you always have.

Of course, there’s always the “no headphones at all” route, which is a good choice if you’re at home or somewhere private. Just eschew the need for headphones altogether and blast your favorite songs out of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s speakers instead. Or use the aforementioned Bluetooth connection to connect to a Bluetooth speaker.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
This phone may have already beat the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a big way
A leaked render of the Oppo Find N3 Flip that shows the phone unfolded with three cameras on its front cover.

Foldable phones are getting exponentially better with each new iteration, and a new smartphone might already be outdoing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before it even hits store shelves. According to a new leaked render, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be outfitted with a triple-camera setup — a major step up from the dual-camera arrays that flip smartphones have been rocking for the past several years.

As shared by 91Mobiles, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will feature three cameras on its cover: a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. If the information is true, which it seems like it might be, then the Find N3 Flip will be breaking new ground for photographers who are looking to enjoy the benefits of foldable devices.

Read more
This is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak we’ve been waiting for
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Editor's note: The leaked promotional image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 mentioned in this article has been removed. It's since been replaced with other previously-shown renders and images of the Z Flip. The original story follows.

There has been a lot of talk about the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 over the past few months — mainly revolving around the design of its cover screen. But it seems like we've finally gotten a genuine, official look at the foldable.

Read more
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may steal the Razr Plus’ best feature
Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed on top of a Galaxy Z Fold 4's box.

One of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's most anticipated features is its larger cover screen, and a new report now suggests that the screen will be just as useful as we've been hoping.

According to SamMobile, most, if not all, of the Z Flip 5's apps will be usable on the rumored 3.4-inch display. This means that Flip 5 owners should have no problem using the outer screen to do just about everything they want with the phone without needing to unfold it. The report also says that Google is working on optimizing its most used first-party apps for the smaller display — namely, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Messages.

Read more