Have an Android phone? You can get unlimited 5G service for free

One of the great things about eSIM technology is how easy it is to get a new line up and running on a compatible smartphone. Gone are the days when you needed to find a carrier store or wait for a new physical SIM card to arrive in the mail. Now, you can go through the entire process from the comfort of your own home and be up and running with a new phone plan in under five minutes.

This is especially great when dealing with prepaid carriers, and one such company that’s been leaning heavily into eSIM technology is Visible. It’s embraced eSIM not just to make it easy for folks to sign up, but also to let prospective customers take the service for a spin before committing to it.

Since most phones that support eSIM also let you use them to set up multiple lines, it’s easy to try out another carrier’s plans without canceling your primary one — at least until you’re sure you want to make the switch. That’s the approach Visible took when it launched a free trial for iPhone users in early 2022, and now it’s bringing that same magic to some of the most popular Android smartphones.

Visible’s simple and affordable plans rank well among our best prepaid cell phone plans. Visible runs on Verizon’s 5G network, which offers solid coverage and performance throughout most of the U.S., but your mileage can still vary depending on where you live.

Free 5G service — no strings attached

Starting today, November 1, Visible is offering a 15-day try-before-you-buy offer for anybody with an eSIM-compatible Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel device. There’s no commitment or credit card info required and no need to port in your existing number. If you like Visible, you can purchase a plan to continue your service. If not, just delete the eSIM from your phone and walk away.

Those signing up for the trial will receive a temporary phone number so they can continue using their existing plan alongside the Visible plan. This means you won’t need to change anything else with your current carrier, and it also lets you compare your current plan head-to-head with what Visible offers.

This includes placing and receiving phone calls on both networks and using unlimited 5G data services (including a mobile hotspot) to see which one you prefer and, more importantly, which is more reliable in your area.

You’ll need an eligible phone to participate, but this includes a good number of recent Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones that provide eSIM support. For Google, that’s everything since the Google Pixel 3, including Google’s a-series Pixels from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 7a. It also works with the latest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung fans will need a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 through Galaxy S23, or any Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold series phone from the originals through the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. The new Galaxy A54 5G is also eligible. Apple iPhones are also still included, starting with the iPhone XS/XR, the first model to offer eSIM capabilities.

How to sign up for yourself

Those interested can sign up by visiting Visible’s free trial page, where you can ensure your smartphone is compatible and get your free eSIM. You’ll need to answer a few quick questions, including entering your International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number to confirm your smartphone model and eligibility, but you won’t need to provide any credit card information or port your existing phone number to Visible.

If you decide to stay with Visible after the 15-day trial, you can port your existing number in later or stick with the number that Visible assigned to you for the trial.

During the trial period, you’ll have access to both your current plan and the new Visible plan so you can see how they compare. It’s a great way to make sure Visible will work for you since one of the biggest challenges when dealing with 5G technology is how well each carrier’s network performs in different areas. This lets you see how well Visible works in your neck of the woods before you take the plunge.

Visible offers two very affordable plans — $25 a month for unlimited basic 5G service and $45 a month for virtually unlimited premium 5G. Those who find that Visible doesn’t work for them can go back to using their original plan with no interruption in service.

