Wi-Fi wherever you go: Here’s how to set up a hot spot on Android and iOS

Wi-Fi is becoming increasingly popular, but it’s still not everywhere. As Wi-Fi is still evolving, and since it’s not everywhere yet, there are going to be times when you pull out your laptop and search for a Wi-Fi network, only to find that there’s no open connection in sight. What do you do in those moments? Well, you could use your phone instead of your laptop — or you could use your phone to create a Wi-Fi hot spot that you can connect to with your laptop.

Now, before we dive into exactly how to set up a hot spot, a word of warning: Using your phone as a Wi-Fi hot spot, if supported by your carrier, could eat up a lot of data. If you don’t have an unlimited data plan, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on exactly how much you’re using, especially if you’re doing things like streaming video, torrenting, or gaming. That’s if your plan supports Wi-Fi hot spots. You’ll also want to check with your carrier if it does.

Assuming you’re ready to use data and your plan supports creating a Wi-Fi hot spot, here’s how to enable one. We’ll start with Android, but iOS users can simply skip to the iOS section.

How to create a Wi-Fi hot spot on Android

Creating a Wi-Fi hot spot on Android is super easy, as is turning it off after you’re done using it. If you have a power outlet available to you, it’s a good idea to plug your phone in before you create the hot spot — being used as a Wi-Fi hot spot can draw a lot of power from your battery. If you have an Android device, simply follow these instructions to create a Wi-Fi hot spot.

Open the Settings app. Press the Network & Internet option. Press the hot spot & tethering option. Toggle the switch next to Wi-Fi hot spot to on. Tap Set up Wi-Fi hot spot to manage name and password settings for your hot spot.

After that’s done, you should be able to find the Wi-Fi network from your other devices. When you’re done, simply follow the instructions again and toggle the switch in step 4 back to the off position.

How to create a Wi-Fi hot spot on iOS

Apple makes creating a Wi-Fi hot spot on your iPhone pretty easy too. As we mentioned in the Android section, it’s a good idea to plug your phone in to a power outlet to ensure it doesn’t run out of battery. If you’re using an iPhone running iOS 11, here’s how to create a Wi-Fi hot spot.

Open the Settings app. Tap Personal hot spot. Switch the slider next to Personal hot spot to the on position. From that same screen you can edit your Wi-Fi password.

After that’s done, you should be able to access your Wi-Fi hot spot. When you’re done, simply follow the instructions again and switch the slider in step 3 back to the off position to turn off the Wi-Fi network.