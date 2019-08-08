The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases to protect the smaller sibling

Share

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range has been revealed, and for the first time, it’s two models rather than one. If you’re not a fan of huge phones, then it will probably be the standard Galaxy Note 10 that has caught your eye. With a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, flagship specs, a versatile triple-lens camera system, and the iconic S Pen, it’s all the phone you need to supercharge your daily productivity — or if you just really enjoy drawing mustaches on people’s faces in AR.

Although it’s beautiful and packed full of special features, it’s not invincible. One slip could see your expensive new flagship broken and repairs can be expensive. A good case can help to stop that from happening. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases.

Incipio DualPro case

Incipio’s busting out an old favorite for the Galaxy Note 10, and it’s worth considering if you’re looking for a strong case that looks good. It uses a dual-layer construction composed of a soft inner core that absorbs impacts, and a hard outer shell that wards off scratches and more direct threats. Incipio is traditionally excellent at dealing with drops, and the DualPro is one of its best, with protection for up to 10-foot (3-meter) drops. It’s also not badly priced at $30.

Ghostek Iron Armor 3 case

Ghostek may not have the reputation of the biggest manufacturers out there, but it shouldn’t be far behind if it keeps coming up with cases like the Iron Armor 3. Like other protective cases, it uses a soft TPU inner core to ward off drops and impacts, while a tough polycarbonate outer shell protects your phone from scratches. There’s a kickstand on the back so you can easily prop your phone up, a card slot, and raised edges to ensure your camera lenses and display aren’t resting directly onto dirt or grit. It comes with a screen protector for added protection, and there’s even an attachable belt clip. That’s a lot of case for just $27.

VRS Designs Damda High Pro Shield case

Remember how older OnePlus phones had those cool sandstone-effect cases? Relive that with this case from VRS Designs. The Damda High Pro Shield case is made from absorbent TPU that will absorb shocks well, but it’s been covered in a sandstone-like texture. It feels nice in the hand and adds some much-needed grip to a slippery glass phone. But there’s more to justify the case’s $35 price outside of just the texture. It also comes with a hidden compartment that can hold a credit card or some spare cash, as well as some extra protective features, such as a raised bezel. It’s a little different, which may put some people off, but it’s definitely worth the price of entry.

Poetic Revolution case

Poetic has long delivered some heavy-duty cases that belie its gentle-sounding name, and the Revolution case is one of its most iconic cases. Tested to military-grade drop test standards, the Revolution boasts it protects from all sides with a strong, shock-proof body made of TPU and polycarbonate that protects against drops, scratches, and more. It certainly looks the part, with a style that’s less sleek and more urban rugged. There’s a built-in kickstand, and a clip-on front frame helps to keep the front of your phone protected too. While the style may divide, you can’t argue with its strength and its price — just $17.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet case

No case post is complete without a wallet case. We have other cases that can store credit cards, but nothing beats a true wallet case. This wallet case from Snakehive is made from hand-stitched European, full-grain cowhide and nubuck leather, and has an inner made of smooth and soft leather that won’t scratch your phone. These leathers will naturally age over time, developing a patina unique to your particular case. The full coverage means complete protection when your phone isn’t in use — especially useful if it’s kept in a bag — and it even folds into a landscape stand for video watching. At $37, it’s not the cheapest, but it’s not a bad price for real leather.